Amazon’s bedding discounts include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Basics-Mulberry-Pillowcase-Eye-Mask/dp/B08FJH8TTG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="100% Mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Basics-Mulberry-Pillowcase-Eye-Mask/dp/B08FJH8TTG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">100% Mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask set</a>, a fleece blanket by<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bedsure-Fleece-Blanket-Lightweight-Microfiber/dp/B0157T2C3G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Bedsure" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bedsure-Fleece-Blanket-Lightweight-Microfiber/dp/B0157T2C3G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Bedsure</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Casper-Sleep-Weighted-Blanket-Dusty/dp/B08M437NJM?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="weighted blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Casper-Sleep-Weighted-Blanket-Dusty/dp/B08M437NJM?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">weighted blanket</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mellanni-Bed-Sheet-Set-Hypoallergenic/dp/B00NLLUMOE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mellanni luxury hotel sheets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mellanni-Bed-Sheet-Set-Hypoallergenic/dp/B00NLLUMOE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347068ae4b03e8038cfdba1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Mellanni luxury hotel sheets</a>.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If there’s one sure thing that can lull you into dreamland, it’s the thought of saving money. This is your last-minute opportunity to make your dream a reality and save up to 44% on bedding for Amazon’s mid-October savings event.

Snag luxury hotel sheet sets, anxiety-reducing weighted blankets from Casper and cooling Mulberry silk pillowcases that are great for skin and hair. But, jump on the below deals fast because Prime Early Access ends tonight at midnight PT!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Bedsure duvet cover set, queen (44% off)
This three-piece microfiber duvet set was made using a pre-washed process to create exceptional softness and comfort. It uses corner ties and zippers to keep in place over a quilt and prevent bunching.
$22.29 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
2
Amazon
J Jimoo natural 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase (37% off)
Made with 100% mulberry silk spun by domesticated silkworms, this pillowcase has a momme of 22 and it's available in three sizes and 20 colors including lavender, midnight blue, champagne and saffron yellow. It also has a discrete zippered closure to keep the case in place all night long.
$17.59 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
3
Amazon
Zima Silk 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase (20% off)
This 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase by Zima Silk has close to 29,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon, is resistant to fading and has a zippered closure. It's available in six sizes, including for body pillows and throws, and is offered in 34 different colors and patterns.
$19.19 at Amazon (originally $23.99)
4
Amazon
Pure Egyptian cotton sheet set, queen (20% off)
These 1,000 thread count sheets are made with 100% extra long staple cotton and woven into a sateen weave. They are resistant to pilling and fading and offer a cooling touch.
$77.43 at Amazon (originally $96.79)
5
Amazon
YnM Oeko-Tex certified cotton weighted blanket, twin (33%)
Made with 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton, this 15-pound weighted blanket uses glass beads an a seven layer construction that contours the shape of the body and offers better temperature control.
$33.49 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
6
Amazon
Fabdreams organic cotton sheet set, queen (28% off)
Fabdream's percale weave sheets have a cool-to-the-touch feel and moisture-wicking abilities. They are made with 100% organic cotton sustainably loomed from fair trade mills. You can get this four-piece, 300 thread count set in six colors.
$93.49 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
7
Amazon
Bedsure fleece blanket, twin (20% off)
Plush and cozy, this best-selling fleece blanket by Bedsure comes in 28 colors and sizes and can easily be thrown on a bed for extra warmth, taken along on camping trips or for a lounge on the couch. It's also completely machine-washable.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
8
Amazon
CKG Unlimited breathable sheet set, king (20% off)
This four piece set of soft brushed microfiber sheets feature deep pockets on the fitted sheet and are cooling to the touch. You can get this soft set in 45 colors and prints.
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
9
Amazon
Mellanni luxury hotel sheet set, queen (10% off)
Mellanni's soft, cooling sheets have earned themselves over 23,660 five-star-ratings on Amazon and are akin to luxury hotel bedding. They are made with brushed microfiber that is stain and wrinkle resistant and available in 42 colors and prints.
$32.36 at Amazon (originally $35.97)
10
Amazon
Casper weighted blanket (41% off)
Casper is known for their innovative, cooling and comfortable mattress designs, however their uniquely huggable weighted blankets deserve some love, too. Available in 10- to 20-pound weights and four colors, this blanket is made with a breathable cotton cover to circulate air away from the body and keep you cool.
$99 at Amazon (originally $169)
11
Amazon
100% Mulberry silk pillowcase and mask, standard (8% off)
Great for skin and hair health thanks to their anti-bacterial, hydrating and friction-free properties, this queen pillowcase and sleep mask set is made with 100% Mulberry silk and with a momme of 19, a recommended rating from The American Sleep Association. This case is also double-sided, has a hidden zipper and comes in seven different colors.
$22.73 at Amazon (originally $24.83)
