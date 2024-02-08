We Found Bedding That Feels Like Sleeping At A 5-Star Hotel

As much as we love and appreciate a chic interior design aesthetic, a home should also be cozy, livable and comfortable — and there’s no better place to make this happen than the bedroom. What’s the point in having a perfectly decorated space if it is uninviting, cold or uncomfy? This is especially true when it comes to your bed. And while fancy throw pillows and a pretty blanket here or there might make it look great, you also want it to feel good, too.
Natalie Rebuck, principal designer of Re: Design Architects in Brooklyn and Southold, New York, told HuffPost that she finds the combination of a lot of fluffy pillows and crisp sheets to be very inviting. “The more pillows the better!” she stated. “I don’t think you can have a cozy bed with anything less than three pillows per head.” However, she was sure to point out that you’ll want to be sure to find ones that hold up well and are worth the investment.
Rebuck also emphasized the importance of buying a duvet that is quilted, so the fluff doesn’t end up smashed in one corner of the cover. And after a recent stay at a five-star hotel, she fell in love with the idea of having a duvet for each person in the bed. “My husband and I each had one and it was brilliant; I’ll be doing this when I’m next in the market for bedding,” she said.
Finding the right pair of sheets is also key to creating a bed environment you won’t ever want to leave, and Rebuck is a big fan of sateen sheets. “They are not slick like silk sheets, but they are super soft and have a lovely sheen to them,” she said.
Below, we’ve rounded up a list of items based on Rebuck’s recommendations to help make your bed feel like a cozy destination. You just might feel like you’ve been transported to a luxurious hotel without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows
Natalie Rebuck, prinicipal designer at Re: Design Architects
, loves the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows. "They are very fluffy and really hold up over the years," she said. These cooling pillows are meant to acommodate all kinds of sleepers, whether you prefer catching zzz's on your back, stomach or side. They're available in queen or king sizing.
The Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core sheet set
Rebuck pointed us to sateen sheets for their luxurious, hotel quality-like feel. This set, my editor's pick from Brooklinen, is as soft as it gets. Made of buttery sateen, these luxe sheets are a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their sleep space. They have a 480-thread count and a slight shine that just screams sophistication. The set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases, and in a variety of color options in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cal king sizes.
A Brooklinen down comforter
Per Rebuck's suggestion, we found a popular down comforter that features a quilted stitch to keep its filling in place. Brooklinen offers this top-rated down comforter in a variety of weights. You can pick from the summer-friendly lightweight option, an insulating “ultra-warm” weight or “all-season” fill intended to provide year-round comfort. The blanket features down cluster fill with a cotton sateen shell that is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. I have this comforter and can attest to it being incredibly fluffy, cloud-like and cozy while still remaining lightweight. I far prefer it to any other down or down-alternative comforter I've tried.
Buffy Cloud comforter
If you prefer a down-alternative comforter, then you definitely want to check out this popular option from Buffy. It's an award-winning comforter that is sustainably made and cruelty-free. It was designed to be comfortable year-round and is made of Tencel lyocell fibers that absorb moisture more efficiently than cotton, so you won't overheat or wake up a sweaty mess. It's available in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/Cal king sizing.
The Quince luxury organic sateen bedding bundle
Quince does luxury right, but without sky-high prices. Their sateen sheets are made from organic cotton and are buttery smooth and breathable and get softer with use. The bundle includes a duvet cover, two shams, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and pillowcases — one standard for twin and full sets, two standard sizes for queen sets and two king sizes for king and Cal king sets. You can purchase it in one of 14 colors and patterns in sizes twin, full, queen, king and Cal king.
Wrinkle Guard's 400-thread count cotton sheet set
Available in seven colors in sizes full, queen, split king, king and Cal king, these sheets have a stylish embroidered trim and will look as crisp as can be for a long time to come. They are treated to help prevent wrinkles and each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.
A four-pack of Downlite medium-density pillows
Pack on the pillows with this set of four from Target. They're made with soft, cloud-like hypoallergenic filling and wrapped in smooth, breathable cotton. They're ideal for stomach and back sleepers and can be used for both sleeping and decorative purposes. They're available in king and jumbo sizing.
A Pointehaven sateen sheet set
Available in seven colors in queen, king and Cal king sizes, these sateen sheet sets are priced under $100, making them absolutely irresistible. Soft and silky without feeling too slick, they include a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
A pair of Bedsure pillows
Choose from three different firmness levels so you can achieve peak coziness and wake up feeling rested and refreshed. You can also get these in packs of four and in a variety of sizes based on your preference and needs.