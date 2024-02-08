We Found Bedding That Feels Like Sleeping At A 5-Star Hotel

As much as we love and appreciate a chic interior design aesthetic, a home should also be cozy, livable and comfortable — and there’s no better place to make this happen than the bedroom. What’s the point in having a perfectly decorated space if it is uninviting, cold or uncomfy? This is especially true when it comes to your bed. And while fancy throw pillows and a pretty blanket here or there might make it look great, you also want it to feel good, too.

Natalie Rebuck, principal designer of Re: Design Architects in Brooklyn and Southold, New York, told HuffPost that she finds the combination of a lot of fluffy pillows and crisp sheets to be very inviting. “The more pillows the better!” she stated. “I don’t think you can have a cozy bed with anything less than three pillows per head.” However, she was sure to point out that you’ll want to be sure to find ones that hold up well and are worth the investment.

Rebuck also emphasized the importance of buying a duvet that is quilted, so the fluff doesn’t end up smashed in one corner of the cover. And after a recent stay at a five-star hotel, she fell in love with the idea of having a duvet for each person in the bed. “My husband and I each had one and it was brilliant; I’ll be doing this when I’m next in the market for bedding,” she said.

Finding the right pair of sheets is also key to creating a bed environment you won’t ever want to leave, and Rebuck is a big fan of sateen sheets. “They are not slick like silk sheets, but they are super soft and have a lovely sheen to them,” she said.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of items based on Rebuck’s recommendations to help make your bed feel like a cozy destination. You just might feel like you’ve been transported to a luxurious hotel without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.

