45 Funny Tweets About Parents' Bedtime Struggles

"Stay woke. ―Kids at bedtime."

Bedtime is a nightly battle for many parents.

From children’s refusal to get some shut-eye to their repeated requests for “one more” book to their impressive filibustering, the obstacles can be endless. It’s makes sense that one of the most popular books for parents is called “Go the Fuck to Sleep.” ―

Fortunately, parents can vent on Twitter in their exhaustion. We’ve rounded up 45 relatable tweets about bedtime from those who know the struggle.

