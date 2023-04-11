“Beef” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new comedy-drama series stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers who get embroiled in a dark feud after a road rage incident. Created by Lee Sung Jin (who’s written for “Dave,” “Silicon Valley” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), the 10-episode season premiered on April 6 to great critical acclaim.

Next on the list is “The Night Agent,” which debuted March 23. Based on a 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk, the political thriller centers on an FBI agent who uncovers a government conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Netflix "Beef" on Netflix.

Going down the ranking, there’s another new series adapted from a book. “Transatlantic” is a seven-part look into the efforts of the Emergency Rescue Committee during World War II. Starring Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander and Cory Michael Smith, the period drama is based on Julie Orringer’s novel “The Flight Portfolio.”

A few shows that were neither created nor exclusively distributed by Netflix also appear in the current ranking. “Hatfields & McCoys” is 2012 History channel miniseries starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton as the patriarchs of the famous feuding families. And “Hoarders” is a reality show from A&E about people with compulsive hoarding disorder.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

