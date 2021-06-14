Massive Beer Snake At Chicago Cubs Game Slithers Into Fans' Hearts

Nearly extinct during the pandemic, the beer snake reappeared at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday. It was a sight to behold. The connection of empty beer cups serpentined through many rows of fans.

ESPN called it “incredible.”

This beer snake at the @Cubs game is incredible 😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/zrYfpA53do — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2021

The Chicago faithful had plenty to toast. The Cubs went on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals for their fifth straight victory, 2-0. They reside in first place in the National League’s Central Division, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wrigley Field began permitting full attendance on Friday. The Cubs, however, have yet to reach an inoculation rate that would allow loosened protocols for players and staff.