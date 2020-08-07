Food & Drink

35 Too-Real Tweets About Beer

"Is there such a thing as boxed beer, and if not, why not"

Pilsner. Stout. IPA. Witbier. Porter. There’s a beer for everyone.

Apparently there’s a beer tweet for every preference as well. Whether you crave craft beers, can’t say no to a cold Bud Light or indulge in the occasional shower beer, you’re not alone.

In honor of International Beer Day, we’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about beer.

