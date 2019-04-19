We Can't Bee-lieve These Bees Living On Notre Dame's Roof Survived The Fire

The devastating fire took down Notre Dame’s spire and spread inside one of its two towers. French authorities declared the main structure “saved and preserved” after nearly 400 firefighters spent more than nine hours extinguishing the flames.

Notre Dame beekeeper Nicolas Geant told CNN that he was relieved to find out the bees had survived. Their hives are “made of wood so they would have gone up in flames” had they been closer to the fire, he explained. Additionally, the wax in the hives would have melted and glued the bees together, causing them to perish.

Geant added that the bees would have been fine if only smoke had penetrated their hives because “bees don’t have lungs like us.”