‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Happening, And Will Star Some Very Familiar Faces

From Left: Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Alec Baldwin who starred in 1988’s “Beetlejuice.” Getty

It’s showtime — for real this time.

After years of speculation that Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 comedy “Beetlejuice” will get a sequel, it seems it will finally happen.

Warner Bros. announced that “Beetlejuice 2” will be released on the big screen on Sept. 6, 2024, per Variety. Although the information on the project is as scarce as Lydia Deet’s will to be among the living, Variety did have a few more details about the cast. Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the troublemaking poltergeist Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder will return as Lydia Deetz. In addition, Jenna Ortega will join the cast as Lydia’s daughter, while Justin Theroux will also be in the film playing a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that filming for the movie begins May 10 in London. There’s no word yet as to Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis returning as the loveable yet naive ghosts Adam and Barbara or if “Schitt’s Creek” alum Catherine O’Hara will reprise her role as Della. We also do not know if we will get any Harry Belafonte needle drops.