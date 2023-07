Just 36 Terrifyingly Good Before And Afters Of Cleaning Products Doing The Dang Thing

A super-strong scum and grime remover to take off years of filth

"Sharing our nasty before picture so you can really see the difference! Our tub/shower has a grippy bottom, and scum and dirt cakes on there so easily. The only way I've been able to get it off before was literally scraping it inch by inch, I've spent hours and all it ever got was somewhat clean — never enough for me to want to take a real bath in it. This stuff is expensive but with the good reviews, I decided to try it. it works amazingly!! I sprayed it on (it came with a great spray nozzle and a lid) and left it for about 15–20 minutes. Then I took a brush with hard plastic bristles (I believe a soft brush would have even worked) and with less than 20 minutes of scrubbing the entire tub and walls, it was cleaner than when we moved in. The grime and scum almost, like, melted off. It smells pleasant, it's not strong smelling but in an enclosed space I still felt the need to wear a mask while cleaning. The before picture is how the tub has looked forever and normally looks if cleaned with any cleaner/brush. The white spot towards the left with the brush next to it is where I tried a little area first. The second picture is after 20 minutes of work and I'm definitely taking a bath instead of a shower tonight!" — Amazon Customer