A shower door cleaner
Promising review:
"This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." — Sallie C.
A set of cleaning cups for your Keurig
Simply insert one of these pods like you would a coffee pod and run it on the largest cup setting. Reviewers suggest running one-two additional cycles of just water after the initial one just to make sure all the gunk is fully removed.
"I had no idea that little needle would get so darn dirty! I was shocked at what came out of it when I threw one of these babies in. I admit I haven't been great about cleaning my machine out given how much use it gets, but it was still a surprise to see how black the water was, and the amount of sediment when the cycle was done. Coffee taste great! I will use this product regularly from now on." — Isabel
A Rubbermaid scrubber
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately.
is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.
"In my kitchen especially, the detailing on my cupboards and floor molding were starting to look like they could grow a garden in them. I saw a review for this tool, took a chance, and just completed two cabinet doors in 20 minutes that would have taken me forever by hand (toothpick, toothbrush, etc.). Love it!!! I learned not to press on it; the circulating bristles don't require any pressure. Just let them do the work. Can't wait to attack the baseboards and feel clean again." — Ms.Mac
A microplane foot file
See how much dead skin one TikToker was able to remove from their husband's feet here
(warning: it's kinda gross). Promising review:
"I have purchased every callous cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callous on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callous along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement. It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callous to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" — desertdragonfly
A bottle of SoCozy Curl spray leave-in conditioner
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
A conditioning balm
Humble Suds
is a small biz based in Denver, Colorado that sells plant-based cleaning products. Promising review:
"I was ready to buy a new leather living room set since my current one was weathered and scratched by the cat. Decided to try this product after seeing it on Google and it revived my furniture like I never would've imagined!! Love that it is natural and safe for a curious cat!! Five stars!!" — Shannon M. Campbell
A natural tub and tile cleaner
Promising review
: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." — Amber Erwin
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master patches
Promising review:
"I have no idea how these things work, but they do! I have bad under-the-skin pimples sometimes that hurt and leave scars. These help so much in reducing pain and inflammation. I’ve noticed they work the best when the pimple has started to come up. I even use them after I pop a pimple, and it gets the excess pus out as well. Must buy! They are comfortable. I usually put them on after I wash my face at night and I sleep with them on until the morning." — Abe
A clear, bitter nail polish
FYI — this stuff expires 24 months after opening!Promising review:
"I have been biting my fingernails as long as I could chew. I grew immune to the taste of the no-bite nail polish you can buy at drugstores. I tried keeping a rubber band on my wrist and popping it every time I noticed myself chewing. This nail polish has been the only thing that has worked. I keep a bottle on my desk at work and another one at home just in case I slip up. I had the first manicure of my life a few weeks ago. Amazing product." — Amazon customer
A plant-based cooking oil solidifier
FryAway
is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.Promising review:
"Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." — Emma
Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant
Promising review:
"I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" — hc
A wine stain remover
Works on both fresh and dry stains, with no need for bleach or phosphates. It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine, and pet accidents. Plus, it has a fresh citrus scent! Can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint, graffiti, and degrease surfaces.
"I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once. It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." — Melanie N
A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads
Reviewers recommend getting a wax warmer
for the best application.Promising review:
"I bought a hard wax kit on Amazon and it came with its own brand of hard wax beans that were okay but didn’t grab all the hair in a single pass no matter what temp I had the wax at. I did some research and this blue wax was rated highest by estheticians and DIY-ers alike. I was sold on the reviews alone, and it did not disappoint…used on my legs (which desperately needed it) and even with larger strips (think 3”x8”) there was minimal hair left behind if any at all. Quick to melt down and doesn’t need to be kept super hot to keep its consistency just right. Goes on easily for a beginner DIY-er like myself and I highly recommend!!!" — Stephanie Kruckenberg
A retainer cleaner
Promising review:
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." — Lisa R.
A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil
See why one TikToker is a fan here
!Blume
is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging. Promising review:
"Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." — Linnea V.
A jetted tub cleaner
Promising review:
"We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk were in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was soo gross! I ran it four times and nownthe tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirt and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" — Niki D.
A bottle of cuticle repair oil
Watch one TikToker apply it here
!Promising review:
"I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always have my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" — Jocelyn N.
A set of three power scrubber brushes to attach to your drill
The company that created this brush is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here
.Promising review:
"Of all things to clean in the house, the bathroom has to be my least favorite!! I would scrub and scrub and scrub to try and remove calcium deposit stains and soap buildup. It was like my workout for the day! Well after using my new Power Scrubber Drill Brush Attachment, OH MY GOSH!! I am obsessed!! I had so much fun using it. I seriously did not wanna stop cleaning. I did not work up a sweat this time and it was amazing to see the calcium deposit stain wash away along with the soap buildup. Seriously though, the different attachments came in very handy depending on where I was operating the drill. The angled corners of the tile walls were cleaned perfectly with the circular brush. Also, the circular brush was awesome for the drain too. The big scrub brush was spectacular on the bathtub itself while the little scrub brush worked well with the grout lines in the tile. The attachments were easy to put on and take off the drill. They were also easy to clean, dry and put away for the next time. The price was WELL worth the product. There truly is no reason not to make this purchase to make cleaning fun again!!" — Soul-ga Girl Michelle
La Pure Gold Collagen Eye Masks
BuzzFeed associate editor Jasmin Sandal
has these and says, "I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my under-eyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to de-puff and refresh."Promising review:
"I was searching for some really good treatments for my under-eye puffiness and I liked the reviews and ingredient lists for this product. I have used one set a week for three weeks and have noticed a lot fewer puffy/dark areas under my eyes. I use them at room temperature and chilled and find that I enjoy them chilled a lot better. They were also very budget-friendly; I've seen other brands charging a lot more without having as many good reviews. I'm looking forward to more improvements as I use the rest of the product." — Kai Charles
A container of The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"Finally got around to trying this stuff. Lived up to the hype, really a 'miracle' paste as it is effective at cleaning many things. So far, I’ve used it to clean my stove, stainless kitchen sink, and shower (doors and all), and it worked. Also got rid of a deep stain on my kitchen counter that Clorox wipes couldn’t get out. Picked up so much dirt the microfiber towels I used got thrown away; I couldn’t see them being cleaned well enough to reuse. Seriously thinking about ditching all my other kitchen/bathroom cleaners and just using this because so far, it seems to do it all. And it’s not super expensive either. They’ve got another fan in me!" — sunsean
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Promising review:
"After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm
is an Ottawa-based small biz with a special focus on the pubic zone(s). Their result-driven collection of products targets such grievances as ingrown hair prevention, dark spot treatment, and razor burn relief.
BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman
uses this to stay smooth after shaving: "I just recently received a sample of this lovely stuff and I have already seen a difference in how my bikini line looks after shaving! I always struggle with razor bumps in the down-there area specifically, but this oil helps keep it soft, smooth, and bump free! The brand recommends applying it right after getting out of the shower, and you can even use it to spot-treat ingrown hairs. I'm pretty ~scent~sitive to smells, and the tea tree scent is really lovely and refreshing (it smells like a spa)! I also love the pump-style dispenser, so I don't make a greasy mess every time I use it — which, from now on, is gonna be pretty much all the time. I'm sooo excited to wear swimsuits this summer without all the bumps and irritation!"
A shirt folder to transform your closet or drawers
Promising review:
"My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box I wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neatly, and easily. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes." — Jesus Antonio Vedia
A strong pan scraper
Promising review:
"I have been told I cackle wildly when using these. Where there used to be frustration and curse words, there is now glee and sweet satisfaction. Scraping pans, tins, and tray sheets has become a breeze since I bought these. Originally bought for my cast irons, but the other cookware wanted in on that nonscratch, sweet sweet scrape action." — Amazon customer
A terra-cotta sugar-saver
Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately three to six months.
"I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" — NGS
A Shark Tank-approved tattoo aftercare salve
Mad Rabbit
is a small biz found by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.Promising review:
"Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a five year old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
An all-natural scour paste
Humble Suds
is a Denver-based Etsy shop creating plant-based cleaning solutions that are safe, effective, and come in cute packaging (Bonus!).
BuzzFeed writer Danielle Healy
has this and says, "Shortly after moving in to my current apartment, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). After handling all that grossness, it's had no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"Promising review:
"Buyer beware: don’t buy just one!! Learn from mistake, and buy at least two jars because this stuff is INCREDIBLE. I used it on my textured shower floor and it was EASIER to clean, required less scrubbing, than any other product I’ve used, including CLR
. If you have black matte bathroom fixtures, this is the stuff you need. My shower and sink drains look brand new. My other favorite part about this scour paste, is the fact that I don’t need to use any paper towels. Just a wet rag to wipe it all down at the end. I will be buying more jars for myself and to give to my friends because this stuff is absolutely amazing. You won’t regret it!" — littleashleyshortcak
A suede and nubuck cleaning brush
Shacke
is a small manufacturer based out of Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.
"I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoed once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" — Celeste
A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
"This product really works!! It’s scary how much makeup comes off my sponges and brushes while using this cleanser. I’ve tried soap and face wash, but they barely clean them at all. I have reordered this because it’s so great! No smell and I’ve never broken out from it." — Amazon customer
A beloved Folex carpet cleaner
Promising review:
"I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" — empowered
A nail repair pen
Promising review:
"I definitely recommend this product, it worked for me from the first application. I can definitely see my nail growing and looking healthier. I applied it twice a day for the first three weeks, I cut and filed my nail once a week after I showered and applied the product." — Claudia
OGX Argan Oil of Morocco curl-defining cream
This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system. Which means this is gentle for use on all curl types and textures to help bump up your hair's natural strength.
BuzzFeed associate editor Jasmin Sandal
has this and says, "My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy, and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling."Promising reviews:
"Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly hair over the years and have loved this on all hairstyles." — Bunco Queen of the Universe
A storage lid organizer
YouCopia
is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." — Laura
An antifungal tea tree balm
Promising review:
"I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." — anengstrom
A Briogeo exfoliating shampoo
Briogeo
is a Black woman-founded business known for its haircare products, which are free from SLS/SLES sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, synthetic color, and DEA. If you're looking for nourishing shampoo, conditioners, and curl-friendly treatments, you'll find so many goods that'll be a big help for hair styling.
This product is designed to work on straight, wavy, curlys and coily hair. It also has coconut oil to help prevent future flakes!
"I have had dry scalp issues for years. This cleared it up in three to four washes when using the complete set
. Couldn't recommend more!" — Lauren C.
A set of combs for your doggo's eyes
Promising review:
"I have a 16-pound Pomeranian/Papillon mix, and she gets tear stains nonstop. I tried all kinds of wipes, oils, and washes, but they would barely get anything out. Sometimes the tear stains get crusty and I can't get them out at all. THESE ACTUALLY HELPED A LOT. The little teeth on them are just the right size for brushing through the crusty areas around her eyes, and then I just wipe the loose remains off easily. And my dog cooperates; she even likes it, I think. I would definitely recommend this product to small dog owners with similar issues. I feel like they would be even better if they were not as wide, but that's not too big of an issue. I still recommend them." — Lana D
A a set of washable cleaning cloths
Promising review:
"I absolutely NEVER leave reviews but I just have to rave about this product! I used this to clean my very very old stainless steel coffee maker and oh my goodness. I don’t think it’s been this spotless since it was brand new. These towels are incredibly easy to use and they are such great quality. They work incredibly well on glass and mirrors as well. They leave behind ZERO streaks and they make cleaning quick and painless. I also love that they just need water. Saves me lots of money on harsh cleaning products! Can’t recommend more!" — Kerry Broker
A stain and odor eliminator
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.Promising review:
"I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." — SR Kelly
A bleach-free weekly shower spray that doesn't require scrubbing
Promising review:
"Holy cow! The only thing I'm mad about is that I didn't know about it sooner! I have three teenage daughters. My shower sees body oils, creams, hair dye, etc DAILY. Scrubbing once a week wasn't enough. The girls didn't always remember to use the daily shower spray. This stuff WORKS! I can see the difference after two uses two days in a row. Could see a change on day one. I think one more use will have my tub looking like I scrubbed with bleach for an hour!" — Jon W.
An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"Holy moly, how did I never know that this existed?? This cleaner is nothing short of a miracle!! My backseat bench has been dirty with mystery stains now for at least a decade, stains that were created by little kids, various passengers, cargo, who knows. I tried EVERYTHING to get out the hazy, dirty staining on my charcoal colored seats to no avail. Hot water and soap, alcohol based rubs, carpet cleaners, fabric cleaners — literally EVERYTHING plus lots of elbow grease. I grew frustrated and resigned that my car will look like a dump forever. Then I started doing some research and came upon this cleaner. Many reviews stated it was the best thing ever, car sites named it their top choice etc. I decided its worth a last-ditch try and boy I am so glad I did! It took four to five sprays, some minor agitating and rubbing with a broad brush, wipe off with the enclosed cloth and whaddaya know?? POOF! STAINS GONE! I simply can't believe how easy this was and how pain free. I will go tomorrow and clean ALL my car seats! I highly recommend this, it’s the bomb." — Manddun
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." — M
A rust remover spray
Bonus! This stuff doesn't just work on rust stains around your house; it is also safe for fabrics and can get out those tough yellowy stains on your clothes.
"We get bad hard water stains in our shower, and it's a chore I DREAD doing. Our shower was so grossly stained orange from the hard water even after a vinegar clean that it was embarrassing. I've tried everything from a natural cleaner to strong CLR
types of cleaners, but nothing compares quality OR cost-wise to this product. This will be a repeat order from me. I didn't even have to scrub or wipe. After spraying and letting it sit for about five minutes, it practically took care of itself. Stains that were a bit more ingrained took a small bit of effort to wipe off, but nowhere near the elbow grease I needed to previously put into cleaning. After only spraying, it was practically gone just from that short soak. I feel so much better about the cleanliness of my bathroom now, and don't feel embarrassed to leave the curtain open. Excellent product!" — Alyssa Gonzales
A disposable toilet cleaning wand
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy, and six refill brush heads.
"I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t. The soft scent is just perfect!" — Liza Love
An easy-to-grip Oxo veggie brush
Promising review:
"This brush is awesome!! I added some before and after photos of a potato I was scrubbing, and you can see how well the dirt comes off! Very sturdy and durable and the bristles are stiff, which is optimal for cleaning. Easy to hold and does a great job. Definitely recommend!!" — McKinley
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
The bucket this mop comes with has a built-in wringer and splash guard so you don't have to worry about flopping a sopping wet mop onto the floor, creating a bigger mess than you originally started with. Also, the mop head uses millions of strands of advanced microfiber to effectively capture dirt and grime with just plain water, aka there is no need for harsh chemicals.
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A box of wart-removing pads
Promising review:
"I had a hideous wart on one of my left toes that just wouldn't go away. I tried cutting it off and applying a peeling solution on it, but it came coming back with a vengeance. It was a cause of irritation and embarrassment that I couldn't even wear slides or flip-flops over the summer. Until I found this product. I checked CVS, Rite Aid, & Target, and this was still the best priced product, so I bought a box to try. Without even a month of using these medicated pads, the wart is gone! I have no complaints about the adhesion cuz it was completely intact after 48 hours of putting it on, despite getting them wet a lot (I shower twice a day). Within a week of using these, the tough top of the wart started to peel off with the medicated pad. I decided to continue using the medicated pad to ensure the roots of the wart goes away as well. Now, there are NO traces of the wart, at all! I am super happy about this product and recommend it to whoever needs to get rid of an embarrassing wart." — Elaine Corpin
A pet hair cleaner
I have two cats and I always tell people they don't really shed *that* much. Well, I guess I was proven wrong when my husband decided to buy this and we used it on our carpet. When I tell you we audibly gasped. We then decided to make it a game because it was honestly so funny how much hair was coming up even though we thought the house was clean 😩.
"I generally don’t write reviews, simply because most often I’m buying products with a ton of reviews anyway so mine wouldn’t really matter, but HOLY CANNOLI, I don’t care how many reviews this thing has, I’m FLOORED (pun intended). I vacuum almost daily with a cattle dog and a staffy in my house, and there’s always hair. I used this for the first time on my rug last night and I cannot BELIEVE how much hair this thing pulled up AND IT DIDN'T DAMAGE MY RUG. THIS THING IS AMAZING!!!! 100/10 stars!!" — Tabitha
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Promising review:
"I hate brushing my tongue, I also hate having bad breath, decided to try a tongue scraper. I was skeptical about the claim that it doesn’t trigger the gag reflex but I gave it a try and it’s amazing. It doesn’t make me gag like brushing, it cleans my tongue way more effectively than brushing and the gunk doesn’t come back as fast. My breath smells better, things taste better and my mouth feels cleaner. I love this thing!" — Jo. K.
An ear treatment for your pet
If you do suspect your pet has an infection, definitely still reach out to your vet for professional advice!
"My dog has persistent ear infections and the popular vet prescribed medication made him loose most of his hearing. When yet another ear infection came along I thought I’d give this a try. It worked way better than the other medicine and he did not loose any more of his hearing. I would apply it daily in the morning inside his ear and wipe out his ears in the evening with a gauze with a tiny bit of this stuff on it. Lots of gunk would come out! After a week his ear infection went away. He tolerated the application really well too because it’s goopy and went down smoothly into his ear. Definitely recommend!!" — Anabanana