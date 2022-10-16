35 Products With Results More Dramatic Than The Cast Of "Don't Worry Darling"

Popular items from this list
A cleaning kit to make your ceramic cooktop look shiny and flawless
Promising review
: "We bought our cooktop five months ago and it started developing really bad marks and stains. I tried everything to get it off, including baking soda, different detergents, etc. Really thought it was hopeless. We even tried to return our cooktop but because we couldn't we decided to give it one last try. Using the two tool that come with this cleaner we got 100% of the impossible stains off. I could not recommend this product more!!" — luckyrabbit
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" — Amazon customer
A jewelry-cleaning stick that'll quickly add some bling back to your rings
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A pack of cleaning tablets to clean your dishwasher
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
An exfoliating glove with immediate results you can actually see
Promising review:
"You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
"Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" — isaidso
An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get perfectly tousled waves
Promising review:
"I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
A cruelty-free lengthening Essence mascara with a whopping 193,000 5-star ratings
Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A Maybelline dark circles treatment concealer
! Promising review:
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
A bottle of the TikTok-approved Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A carpet cleaner
to see it in action! Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
A powerful spray with over 24,000 perfect ratings that will break down stubborn mold
Reviewers say this is powerful stuff, so make sure to use it in a well-ventilated area.Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A L'Oréal repairing hair treatment that takes just eight seconds to repair damage and restore shine
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
A pre-mixed multi-fabric cleaner you can spray on everything from curtains to car upholstery
Promising review:
“I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” — Hailey Brown
A TGIN miracle hair mask made with honey and olive oil to restore moisture to damaged hair
TGIN
("Thank God It's Natural") is a Black woman-owned business based in Chicago.Promising review
: "This product is AMAZING! I'm a hairstylist with curly hair, and I have now incorporated this product into my personal and professional lineup. I have been suggesting it to some of my clients. It's great for all types of hair, but it works especially well for natural hair. Also, it works well for all sorts of hair damage." — dcdaigle
A pack of the Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help you finally say goodbye to razor bumps and ingrown hairs
Promising review:
"After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
A wine-stain removing spray
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago. Promising review
: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" — Cynthia Sue Larson
A gross but oh-so-satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove dead skin
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it, and it works as long as you use a few tips and tricks! 1. Soak your feet for 30 minutes in water before use. 2. Let feet sit in mask for 90 to 120 minutes upon first use or if you have bad callouses. 3. Soak feet daily to assist in peeling. Hope this helps!!" — Kelsey Mitchell
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment
Promising review:
"I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
A super easy-to-use octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A mold and mildew remover in a squeezable gel formula
Promising review:
"Wow! After YEARS of elbow grease and zero results, I tried this stuff before giving up and stripping the old caulking from the top of my shower. I’m so glad that I did, too! I mean, look at these results! Granted, it was on for about eight hours instead of six because I forgot about it, but the black mold/mildew just rinsed away — no scrubbing at all! STOKED! Super easy to use, too!" — Nice marmot!
A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray featuring coconut and argan oil
The spray is designed for all hair types, though reviewers say a little goes a long way for straight, fine hair.Promising review:
"Use it on wet and dry hair. It’s my go to leave-in-conditioner. I always make sure to take a bottle when I travel. Leaves my hair soft." — Tellitall
A flexible coil lint and dust brush so you can finally reach all the dust in your dryer vent
Promising review
: "I use one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way. I gave five stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." — ASF
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to stop mold and mildew from forming
Promising review:
"Powerful enough to cut through soap scum on my shower door!! I was amazed...I could see the streaks within minutes as the product collected and ran down the inside of the shower door. I used it again the next day to finish off what was there and then weekly since. I have shiny, pretty doors again without scrubbing once!! Also, the scent is so subtle that it’s hard to detect. Very happy to recommend this to all!" — Greg n Jeni
A makeup brush cleaning shampoo
Promising review:
"Best, most affordable brush-and-sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." — Lily
A jar of super moisturizing cream that will basically give you brand new hands
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime. Promising review:
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." — Steve
A pumice cleaning stone to break down all of the nastiness in your toilet
Promising review:
"I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time that regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. I decided to try this pumice stone, figuring that the worst that could happen would be that it scratched the porcelain, and I'd have to replace the toilet. Which was what I would have had to do anyway if I couldn't get the disgusting stains out. The pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching. I am very happy with this purchase...well worth the very low price!" — Happy Retiree
An outdoor cleaner with a bleach-free formula that's safe to use around plants and grass
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." — R. Latreille
A bottle of Bio-Oil to help reduce the appearance of pesky scars
FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night. Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
A tub of eye cream that's basically the definition of a triple threat
Promising review:
"This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drugstore eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" — casie ackerman
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make slicing veggies SOOOO much easier
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
A stainless-steel tongue cleaner so you can scrape away all the nastiness in your mouth
Promising review:
"Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless-steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" — jordanlauren
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"So I had a spot on my dash that I wanted to clean and grabbed this stuff because I figured my car could use some TLC over the years. Well, I went to clean one small part and ended up almost detailing the entire inside of both front and back driver and passenger side doors. It worked so well, so fast, and smelled so good that I couldn't stop. My car looks brand-new!" — Michael