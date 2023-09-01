19 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Anyone With A Dog Should Probably See

A pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in your carpet

Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." — Nick V.