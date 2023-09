19 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Anyone With A Dog Should Probably See

Or a plunger to make the chore of cleaning your furry friend's paws a seamless process for both of you. No more worrying about the dirt they're gonna track around your floors after they come back inside

To use, just add warm water to the top row of bristles, insert your pet's dirty paw, and gently move it in and out as the bristles clean the dirt. Then use a towel to dry their feet, pour away the dirt water, and voilà! It comes in three sizes for petite to large dogs."Best money I've ever spent on a dog with feet. We have a goldendoodle with curly hair and large paws, and a brand-new yard on the coast that is 95% sand. In the past three months, I've been wiping his paws ineffectively and spending most of my housekeeping time sweeping/vacuuming all the sand that he brings in. Our new veterinarian, upon hearing me whine about the situation, recommended I buy this product because she uses it with her own dogs. From the first time I used it, I was sold! It looks like one of those oversize water jugs you can get at a convenience store, with a fitted insert for paws and legs. I stuck my hand (and my kids') inside to try it out, and the bristles inside are very soft and will not hurt sensitive paw pads. I wish I'd found this years ago; it would have saved my sanity and my floors many times over. I've already recommended it to my friends and family who have dogs and understand the struggle." — Heather