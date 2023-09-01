19 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Anyone With A Dog Should Probably See

Popular products from this list:
A snout soother stick for providing some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose
This snout soother is organic, vegan and made with all-natural ingredients!Promising review:
"Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." — Brittany
A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers
Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!Promising review:
"I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." — Brian
A pet ear cleanser for a painless and easy way to treat your dog's dirty ears so they don't suffer from infections down the line, and can REALLY hear all the compliments you want to give them
Promising review:
"My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the Humane Society. When we adopted him, his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after we used this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." — Jerome F
A pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in your carpet
Promising review:
"This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results.
The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
A pair of pet tear-stain combs for simple removal of crust and mucus around your pup's eyes
Promising review:
"My cockapoo had tearstaining as a pup, but as an adult, he just gets that goop in the corner of his inner eyes. Sometimes I don’t catch the goop fast enough and it hardens in his muzzle. Even when I do, the goop is slimy and difficult to remove, even with dog wipes. This tool is a miracle! Small, lightweight, and a good value for the price. Just one comb-through and I got the sticky wet goop. A few more comb-throughs and I found eye gunk that was buried in his muzzle. Most importantly, this comb removed the debris without causing any discomfort to my pooch. In fact, he seemed to enjoy it! Just look at the pictures." — Joanna
A healing balm that'll help treat an array of skin problems like hot spots, bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, burns, surgical wounds and dry/itchy skin!
Promising review:
"I got my puppy a couple of months ago, and he was having some serious skin issues. At first we were trying everything on top of multiple vet visits to see why he was rashing out and scratching (turns out he had a food allergy). With a combo of switching his food AND rubbing NDC’s Organic Skin Soother, he’s back to his normal self. The skin soother was easy to apply, and I could tell it helped relieve my pup. It also has a nice scent to it! I saw great results after three to four weeks." — Ashley C.
A microfiber cloth perfect for giving doggy paws a quick clean before they have the chance to walk inside the house
Promising review:
"I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" — Caitlin
Or a plunger to make the chore of cleaning your furry friend's paws a seamless process for both of you. No more worrying about the dirt they're gonna track around your floors after they come back inside
To use, just add warm water to the top row of bristles, insert your pet's dirty paw, and gently move it in and out as the bristles clean the dirt. Then use a towel to dry their feet, pour away the dirt water, and voilà! It comes in three sizes for petite to large dogs. Promising review:
"Best money I've ever spent on a dog with feet. We have a goldendoodle with curly hair and large paws, and a brand-new yard on the coast that is 95% sand. In the past three months, I've been wiping his paws ineffectively and spending most of my housekeeping time sweeping/vacuuming all the sand that he brings in. Our new veterinarian, upon hearing me whine about the situation, recommended I buy this product because she uses it with her own dogs. From the first time I used it, I was sold! It looks like one of those oversize water jugs you can get at a convenience store, with a fitted insert for paws and legs. I stuck my hand (and my kids') inside to try it out, and the bristles inside are very soft and will not hurt sensitive paw pads. I wish I'd found this years ago; it would have saved my sanity and my floors many times over. I've already recommended it to my friends and family who have dogs and understand the struggle." — Heather
A medicated shampoo that'll help fight off any parasitic skin infection your poor friend might be dealing with
Promising review:
"Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog, Molly, is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time, so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo, and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur are now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms
A pet hair roller because everything about our little friends is absolutely perfect except for the fact that their fur and hair get on everything we own
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
A topical lotion to provide relief from various common skin problems, thanks to ingredients like organic whole-leaf aloe vera and vitamin E
Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but It actually works! My 8-year-old Pomeranian has black skin disease; I started placing this product on her, and her hair started to grow back. Within two months her whole body was covered with hair, which previously was naked. Yes, it does stink, but I just applied the product and put T-shirts on her and it worked." — Laura Miller
A vanilla-mint toothpaste so you can reduce your pet's yucky mouth odors without having to endure the odors other dog toothpastes typically give off because of their meat flavor
Promising review:
"I write this for Pabu, a Shih Tzu. The vanilla-mint flavor disappeared for a long time, and Pabu would refuse all other flavors. This arrived yesterday and he went right for the first lick. Happy breath and dental care again. Woo-hoo!" — Mikah
A ScratchPad, a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails
ScratchPad
is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs! This is available in three materials and four styles.Promising review:
"Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg
A wrinkle paste to assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tear stains and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body
Promising review:
"Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." — K & G
An allergy immune supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health
Promising review:
"Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing his food, giving him Benadryl, using medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine...nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly, he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great, and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been, which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats...he eats these every time, so that’s an added bonus!" — Darcie Nation
A wax-based cream for protecting and repairing your pet's paws from the cruel outdoors
It helps to protect paws from the elements and harsh surfaces like sand, hot pavement, ice, and salt. It's good for mushing, hunting, or walking or before pretty much any outdoor activity! It contains vitamin E to help moisturize and heal wounds and keep paws healthy. Promising review:
"I have only had this two days, and I can say that it has already helped a lot. My dogs are with my significant other all day long, and he works on granite and rock. They had the most dried-out and torn-up feet because just the dust alone dries out their feet. On top of that, we take them running on dirt roads, gravel, and pavement. This is already helping out the severe drying and helping out with the small cracks when we put it on them in the mornings, since they spend most of the day outside. It's allowing those little ones to start healing. It protects their tender feet from the black hot pavement and anything else throughout the day." — Heather
A Bissell pet pro vacuum-mop combo that can be used on both hard and wood floors and carpet to effectively clean stains and eliminate odors
Promising review:
"I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We also have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs
A dental health powder you simply sprinkle onto your pup's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath
Promising review:
"I began to use this product on my Doberman at about 1 years old. He is now 4 years old, and the vet says his teeth and gums are amazing. I have never done any dental work with him and do not brush his teeth. He has fresh breath and no tooth decay or gum issues. I absolutely credit Perio Support for his healthy mouth and will always use it on my dogs." — HappytoGrill
A citrus-scented urine remover, because in a perfect world, our pets would do their business where we trained them to
Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money.
" — clayton s tonkin