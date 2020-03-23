HuffPost Finds

The Best Beginner Embroidery Kits, Because The Boredom Is Real

Perhaps it’s time to incorporate a more hands-on activity into your stay-home routine.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Some of these beginner embroidery kits come pre-stamped so you know exactly where to place each stitch. Others include everything you need to create your own design.
Some of these beginner embroidery kits come pre-stamped so you know exactly where to place each stitch. Others include everything you need to create your own design.

In the beginning, you might have thought social distancing was the perfect opportunity to binge-watch all of your favorite Netflix shows and catch up on some reading. But a few weeks in, and you might find yourself needing a little more stimulation after blowing through every season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Perhaps it’s time to incorporate a more hands-on activity into your routine.

Google searches for embroidery kits have ticked up in the last few days, and searches for “crafts for adults” have soared on Pinterest. People are clearly looking for creative and constructive outlets while practicing social distancing.

That might be a good thing. Studies have suggested that working with your hands can relieve stress and calm your brain.

If you’ve been thinking about taking a stab at embroidery, there are plenty of beginner embroidery kits for adults and kids out there. Some come pre-stamped so you know exactly where to place each stitch. Others include everything you need to create your own design.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, Instagram is full of embroidery and cross-stitch inspo. You’ll find everything from picturesque portraits to cheeky phrases.

Below, we found some of the best embroidery kits for beginners.

Take a look below:

1
La Croix Cross Stitch Kit
Etsy
Find it for $19 on Etsy.
2
Lunar Moth Embroidery Kit
Etsy
Find it for $28 on Etsy.
3
StitchWithSkye Female Growth Embroidery Kitt
Etsy
Find it for $25 on Etsy.
4
OhSewBootiful Dogs Embroidery Kit
Etsy
Find it for $26 at Etsy.
5
Hoffelt And Hooper Co Hand Embroidery Kit Beginner
Etsy
Find it for $34 at Etsy.
6
DiYOrder Embroidery Kit
Etsy
Find it for $13 on Etsy.
7
55tree Floral Beginner Embroidery Kit
Etsy
Find it for $14 at Etsy.
8
Coconut Theory Beginner Embroidery Kit Cats
Etsy
Find it for $37 at Etsy.
9
Queen Bee Counted Cross Stitch Kit
Michaels
Find it for $7 at Michaels.
10
55tree Embroidery Kit Beginner
Etsy
Find it for $17 at Etsy.
11
Jack Dempsey Stamped Embroidery Kit Beginner
Walmart
Find it for $12 at Walmart
12
55tree Beginner Embroidery Kit
Etsy
Find it for $10 at Etsy.
13
Dimensions® Embroidery Kit, Pineapple
Michaels
Find it for $9 at Michaels.
14
Dimensions® Counted Cross Stitch Kit, Crazy Cat Lady
Michaels
Find it for $7 at Michaels.
15
Dimensions® Embroidery Kit, Can't Adult
Michaels
Find it for $8 at Michaels.
16
SUPERHOMUSE DIY Embroidery for Beginner
Walmart
Find it for $12 at Walmart
17
Dimensions® Counted Cross Stitch Kit, Paw Print
Michaels
Find it for $7 at Michaels.
18
GLiving Full Range of Embroidery Beginners Kit
Walmart
Find it for $35 at Walmart
19
Berya Full Set of Handmade Embroidery Starter Kit
Walmart
Find it for $16 at Walmart.
20
DIY Embroidery Kit By Make Market
Michaels
Find it for $8 at Michaels.
finds hobbyCommercefinds homeshoppinghome hacks