Etsy Some of these beginner embroidery kits come pre-stamped so you know exactly where to place each stitch. Others include everything you need to create your own design.

In the beginning, you might have thought social distancing was the perfect opportunity to binge-watch all of your favorite Netflix shows and catch up on some reading. But a few weeks in, and you might find yourself needing a little more stimulation after blowing through every season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Perhaps it’s time to incorporate a more hands-on activity into your routine.

Google searches for embroidery kits have ticked up in the last few days, and searches for “crafts for adults” have soared on Pinterest. People are clearly looking for creative and constructive outlets while practicing social distancing.

That might be a good thing. Studies have suggested that working with your hands can relieve stress and calm your brain.

If you’ve been thinking about taking a stab at embroidery, there are plenty of beginner embroidery kits for adults and kids out there. Some come pre-stamped so you know exactly where to place each stitch. Others include everything you need to create your own design.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, Instagram is full of embroidery and cross-stitch inspo. You’ll find everything from picturesque portraits to cheeky phrases.

Below, we found some of the best embroidery kits for beginners.

Take a look below: