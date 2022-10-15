Behati Prinsloo Posts 1 Expressive Photo In Wake Of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is not mincing words ― or gestures.

On Friday, the model posted on Instagram for the first time since her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, was accused of having an affair.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine in 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

In her Instagram Stories, Prinsloo shared a photo of herself walking on a stage in front of a Victoria’s Secret sign, clad in sky-high stilettos and giving the middle finger to the camera. People magazine preserved it with a screenshot.

Last month, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she previously had an affair with the married singer. Though Stroh didn’t say exactly when the alleged affair occurred, she said she was “young” and felt “exploited.”

Stroh also shared screenshots of Instagram DMs showing apparent flirty and sexual exchanges with Levine. One message also appeared to show Levine, who is expecting a child with Prinsloo, telling Stroh he wanted to name the child “Sumner.”

The sexts quickly became a meme, with even Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman joining in.

