Man Detained Over Beheading Of Father As Police Probe Anti-Biden Rant

A man has been detained by police after the decapitated body of his father was discovered in the bathroom of their Middletown Township, Pennsylvania, home on Tuesday night, according to reports.
The victim was in his 60s, reported ABC News affiliate WPVI-TV.
The son, 33, reportedly drove away from the home inside his father’s vehicle but was detained by several hours later near Fort Indiantown Gap, around two hours and 100 miles from the property, reported Fox 29 Philadelphia.
The identities of the father and son have not been confirmed by police, who are also investigating a video purportedly shared by the son on YouTube.
In the footage, which has now been removed from the platform, the son reportedly showed his father’s severed head, claimed his father was a longtime federal employee who “is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country” and ranted about President Joe Biden, “far-left woke mobs” and the LGBTQ community, per the news website LevittownNow.com.
Fox 29’s Chris O’Connell said he’d viewed the first frames of the footage and described it as “gruesome and disturbing.” “I could only get not even three seconds of the video before I had to turn it off,” he added in the video above.
The son had been named as a “person of interest” in the death of his father, reported WPVI-TV. “We were pretty confident that the person of interest is the person we were looking for, ” Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla told the media outlet.
Bartorilla was “not going to comment on the manner of death,” he added, but said following the detention of the son “the neighborhood can rest easy” now.