23 Tweets That Sum Up What It's Like To Be Single In The Colder Months

As the winter months creep up on us, so does cuffing season, the not-so-wonderful time of the year when single people who failed to boo up in the warmer months rush to find someone to love.
The seasonal thirst is real. Below, we’ve compiled 23 tweets about cuffing season that are super funny (albeit slightly painful) if you’re currently single.
If you are secretly in love with me and want to date me, now is the time to tell me b/c I have to tell my boss if I need a plus one for our holiday party by noon— Katie Gilbreath⚡️ (@katiesue137) November 8, 2018
Why are girls like "It’s getting cold out I need a boyfriend to keep me warm" Um, no..You can buy a coat like the rest of the single people.— sierra ॐ (@blackoutsierra) September 17, 2012
its cuffing* season— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) October 18, 2018
*smiling with chapped lips and bleeding a little
The scariest haunted house is just all the dudes you swiped left on in your DMs asking when they can take you out— Kara (@thedryginger) October 25, 2018
I don’t want a boyfriend but I do want someone to take photos of me pouting while I drink apple cider in my finest knitwear.— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) October 21, 2018
To every guy getting the “cuffing season” feels right now, DO NOT FALL FOR THAT! Come april, you will be sitting at cheesecake factory with a $100 bill in your hands while getting yelled at for liking a girl’s insta pic thinking, “how tf did i get here” #ItsATrap— Tony Harpel (@TonyHarpel) November 29, 2017
At some point I messaged 15 tinder matches "pumpkin spice and chill?" so clearly I'm not in a good place to think rn— The Classy Gay™ (@The_Classy_Gay) October 10, 2015
full disclosure: the only reason I start dating girls in the fall is so that i'll have someone who's obligated to watch the halloweentown movies with me— Megan G (@HelloItsMeMegan) October 8, 2018
mariah gave us “gtfo” and ariana gave us “thank u, next”. they turned cuffing season into dump him season. I am pleased.— Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) November 4, 2018
Me: I hate men I love being single— AQ (@jayceekay16) October 20, 2017
*weather drops below 70 degrees once*
Me: https://t.co/chQnbp1cwo
The only reason I wanted to participate in cuffing season last year was to get boned to Christmas Eve by Justin Bieber lmfao— Ash Tapp (@ashtapp) November 26, 2017
LADIES: it's getting chilly out there, I️ know, but let's put cuffing season on hold for a lil. Don't fall for a dumbass because you wanna cuddle with someone, they have body pillows for that shit...I️ know this because my bf prefers his body pillow over me when we're in bed— Loriana Fierimonte (@LFierimonte) December 6, 2017
Cuffing season is a bust so i'm just going to rent myself out as a space heater.— DomTheBombDotCom (@dominickatm1) November 8, 2018
Bein single cool until it get cold out and you gotta start cuddling your ankles— Devontae (@JustDevontae) December 26, 2016
Y’all ain’t slick “shooting your shot”— Broderick Hunter (@BroderickHunter) December 1, 2017
It’s cold outside, which means it’s cuffing season, WHICH means you just wanna steal my hoodies.
I stay woke.
Cuffing season? Nah fam. It’s stuffing season. Don’t try to date me unless you’re made of mashed potatoes.— jesse. (@TurnHOEver) November 3, 2018
Clearly I lost this cuffing season cause it’s already dark at 5:30 and I’m not laid up— Jordi (@jordynabrown) November 7, 2018
Cuffing season update: pic.twitter.com/JPRuJn3nb0— Nigga was Courage cowardly? (@BigWillandChill) November 5, 2018
it’s cuffing season and all I’m tryna do is find a boo that’s ready to have all this unconditional love and be handcuffed— zach (@Zachgtg) November 2, 2018
Has a guy ever tried just putting a pumpkin spice latte for his Tinder picture?— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) September 15, 2015
Not to be dramatic but the worst part of being single in the fall is that like nobody is gonna appreciate my vintage sweaters— Jamie Lynn (@LamieJynn) October 2, 2018
Cuffing season is upon us and I have a better chance of being cuffed by a cop then a boo.🤨— Holden (@holden_2020) November 2, 2018
all i want for christmas is attention— Cayleigh Maloye (@CAYLLLES) November 26, 2016