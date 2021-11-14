'Being The Ricardos' Reactions Say Everybody Was Wrong About Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball

A distracting wig and a shaky accent haven’t stopped Nicole Kidman from delivering an excellent performance before, so why should “Being The Ricardos” be any different?

Despite Debra Messing and everybody else doubting that Kidman could convincingly play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film, early responses describe her portrayal as “incredible” and “very impressively acted,” while praising her for capturing “the spirit and vigor” of the comedy icon.

“Kidman embodies the essence of Lucille Ball, especially in her mannerisms during the rehearsals and filming of episodes,” Variety editor Clayton Davis wrote about her turn after a screening in Los Angeles this week. “She very well may break your heart, demanding the viewer’s sympathy and a best actress nomination may seem almost certainly in the cards for her.”

The Oscar winner stars alongside Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz in the biopic, which takes place amid a particularly chaotic week during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The beloved TV duo is “threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos,” per the official description, with the film promising a “revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship” offscreen.

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos." Amazon

But early footage from the film sparked some concern as to whether Kidman was the right fit for the role, given she bears little resemblance to Ball and is better known for her dramatic performances. Many fans even suggested the role be recast with Debra Messing, who began openly campaigning for it on social media.

The controversy prompted Sorkin to defend Kidman earlier this week, explaining that “finding an actress who looked like Lucille Ball wasn’t important to me,” as the film only features “less than three minutes” of footage within the world of the iconic sitcom.

“We made this movie during COVID, and so in Zooming with Nicole and Javier and everyone else, I’d make it very clear to them that I am not looking for a physical or vocal impersonation of these people,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Leading up to the first rehearsal, I’d write to them every day, ‘Just play the characters who are in the script.’ I know that Nicole was working on Lucy’s voice for a while, and I wanted to relieve her of that.”

“I’m certain that when people see the movie, they’ll leave feeling that Nicole has made a very solid case for herself, but moreover, I’ve found that you can really leverage low expectations,” Sorkin added.

And it looks like he was right, as critics deemed Kidman an almost certain contender in the awards season and lauded her performance, as well as Sorkin’s storytelling.

“If you want impersonations, #BeingtheRicardos might not be for you,” one person wrote. “If you want performances that capture the spirit and soul of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, you’re in for a treat.”

Below, read more critic reactions to “Being the Ricardos,” which is set to premiere in theaters Dec. 10 before debuting on Amazon Prime Video 11 days later.

Lucy, you’ve got some campaigning to do: BEING THE RICARDOS played well in its first screening, suggesting a solid awards contender. I bought Nicole more as offscreen, dramatic Lucy than as a sitcom dynamo, but the audience still ate her and Javier Bardem up. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 14, 2021

I did not expect this at all but I kinda loved Being the Ricardos! Nicole Kidman is really, really good. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) November 14, 2021

Nicole Kidman has the “Lucy” sitcom voice down brilliantly in #BeingTheRicardos. The film is funny & there are sharp moments, but not wholly compelling. Conflicts as the real Lucy…meh. Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons & Alia Shawkat are perfection. pic.twitter.com/lg5sR6HvwL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 14, 2021

If you want impersonations, #BeingtheRicardos might not be for you. If you want performances that capture the spirit and soul of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, you’re in for a treat. Aaron Sorkin at his Sorkienest - great quips, motivating speeches, and a stellar ensemble. pic.twitter.com/Jwhx8sOo27 — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) November 14, 2021

Wow! #BeingTheRicardos is unexpectedly delightful and fantastic. A stellar script from Aaron Sorkin and such incredible performances from Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Bardem is JK Simmons is simply a treasure!!! It’s an awards player. — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 14, 2021

Last night’s first big screening of #BeingTheRicardos definitely silenced the skeptics. A 5th Oscar nomination for Nicole Kidman seems especially likely. So cool to chat with her and the fantastic Javier Bardem (also a strong contender) in front of the very impressed audience. pic.twitter.com/LgWmpPpgKW — Dave Karger (@davekarger) November 14, 2021

Nicole Kidman enters the Best Actress race with a fully realized performance that captures the spirit of Lucille Ball. Bardem like you’ve never seen him. The script is very, very Sorkin but that’s a good thing. #BeingTheRicardos — Michael A. Bina (@michaelabina) November 14, 2021

#BeingTheRicardos just left me in a puddle of tears. What a beautiful and deeply moving behind the scenes look at the pressures and complexities involved in making that show - highs, lows and everything in between. Nicole Kidman is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/7toaVjGOIM — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 14, 2021

#BeingTheRicardos is full of wit and charm. Nicole Kidman owns the spirit and vigor of Lucielle Ball. Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons are standout sensations. Really taken by the Daniel Pemberton score. Aaron Sorkin-isms throughout but they mostly work. Worth the wait. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6FPiLnhfZY — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 14, 2021

After having the honor of seeing #BeingTheRicardos last night, there’s no way in hell (or elsewhere) Debra Messing could’ve pulled off this role in the context, intensity & truth-telling it’s in. No way. #AaronSorkin, like everything he touches, knew exactly what he was doing. — Joan & The Roses 🌹🦋❤️‍🔥 (@JoanAndTheRoses) November 14, 2021