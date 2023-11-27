ShoppingAir travelsalesBlack Friday

There's Almost No Time Left To Grab Faves From The Béis Cyber Monday Sale

Grab some super-chic viral luggage and bags before time is up on the sale at Béis!
By 

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

Get 25% off sitewide at the Cyber Monday sale at Béis.
Béis
Get 25% off sitewide at the Cyber Monday sale at Béis.

It’s the original bag that launched a thousand less-stylish duplicates: The Béis Weekender bag is on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and there’s just one day left to save.

But in addition to the ultra-popular bag, the brand is slashing prices 25% off sitewide, so you can also get discount pricing on the organizing and color-coordinating carry-on, the mini Weekender, the coveted cosmetics case, and more. Started by actress Shay Mitchell, who was doing a lot of traveling, Béis offers thoughtful and chic luggage, bags and travel accessories, including checked baggage, totes and dopp kits. Check out some favorite options below, and scope out the entire sitewide sale at Beistravel.com — it ends tonight!

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Beis
The famous Weekender bag
Seems like every brand on earth has been trying to duplicate the Béis Weekender bag, a cleverly-designed bit of luggage that has a bottom compartment for shoes or toiletries (Béis says it can even fit a hair dryer), a clamshell-style easy top opening, interior pockets for laptops and phones, two carry modes and a luggage sleeve so it can securely travel on top of a rolling suitcase. Available in a slew of chic colors, this bag will take you on a stylish trip and fit up to several days' worth of clothes and belongings. Several colors are already sold out!
$81 at Béis (regularly $108)
2
Béis
A Mini Weekender for the perfect "personal item"
With the same convenient clamshell opening, pockets and drop-bottom compartment as its larger Weekender sibling, this Mini Weekender is the perfect bag to carry on a flight. The padded laptop sleeve will keep your electronics safe and sound, and the pass-through trolley sleeve makes it easy to secure this to your luggage as you navigate a terminal. That it comes in a limited-editing tartan print in addition to solids is a bonus!
$88.50 at Béis (regularly $118)
3
Béis
The organizational Béis rolling carry-on
This carry-on expands two inches, so you won't have to stress about getting everything back inside for your return journey. But it's major advantages are the 360-degree rolling wheels, comfy silicone handle, included bag-attach carry strap, TSA locks and interior organization system that'll keep everything in its place — including a compression flap, two zippered pockets, compression straps and vegan leather trim. Even the exterior clamshell zipper has water-resistant tape; they've truly thought of everything. It's available in seven colors that coordinate with the brand's other products.
$163.50 at Béis (regularly $218)
4
Beis
The luxurious Béis travel cosmetics case
I really love the Béis cosmetics case. It's got an attractive smooth PU exterior, a storage pocket for its own folding mirror, and a removable, pop-out brushes holder with a large zippered pocket on its back side. With one large main compartment, it's about 9.5 inches wide, 7 inches deep and 4 inches high. It's available in 11 colors that coordinate with the brand's luggage and other accessories.
$51 at Béis (originally $68)

Before You Go

A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals I Recommend For Cyber Monday 2023

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE