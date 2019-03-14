‘Bel Air’ Trailer Goes Viral With Dark Gritty Take On ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’

What if the tone of beloved ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” got “flipped-turned upside down”?

That’s precisely what’s happened in Morgan Cooper’s fan-made trailer “Bel Air,” which is a grim retelling of the original story.

Set in today’s world, “Bel Air” explores serious issues such as gang violence, police brutality and wealth inequity — a stark contrast to the goofy nature of the original show.

Despite all that grit and drama, there are also some very sweet moments in the trailer, including a nod to the famous Carlton dance.

Sun Squared Media "It's not unusual to be loved by anyone …"

“Like most 90’s kids, I grew up watching Fresh Prince,” Cooper tweeted on Sunday along with the clip. “Even as a kid, I always thought there was more to the story... so I decided to make this.”

Cooper wrote, directed and served as cinematographer for the trailer.

https://t.co/nCx5LcgXhy



Like most 90's kids, I grew up watching Fresh Prince. Even as a kid, I always thought there was more to the story... so I decided to make this.

Twitter quickly embraced his project and it went viral.

Although Cooper told the website Okayplayer that the trailer, which took six months to make, isn’t a preview for a film or series, many people online wanted the trailer to blossom into a full-length project.

All in all, Cooper said he’s happy that “Bel Air” resonated with so many people.

“When we first made this thing, I was really confident in the art,” he told Okayplayer. “The internet’s the internet. You never [know] if something’s gonna catch a spark or not. I’m very excited for everything that has happened and receive it humbly. But at the end of the day I’m a black creative, and representing my culture and expressing myself authentically is of the utmost importance to me.”