What's Hot

Janelle James And Quinta Brunson Steal The Show At SAG Awards Before They Start

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Dilbert Distributor Severs Ties To Creator Over Race Remarks

Blood Spatter Expert Suggests 2 Shooters In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

New Deadly Quake Hits Turkey, Toppling More Buildings

Sally Field Hailed For Self-Aware 'White Girl' Speech At SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain Says Her Fall At SAG Awards Had A Silver Lining

CIA Director Says Putin 'Too Confident' He Can Defeat Ukraine As China Weighs Lethal Aid

Katy Perry Moved To Tears By School Shooting Survivor's 'American Idol' Audition

John Fetterman On 'Path To Recovery' After Checking Into Hospital For Depression

Mexican President Posts Photo Of What He Claims Is An Elf

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

World NewsRussiaChinaUkraine

Belarus Leader And Putin Ally Lukashenko To Visit China

The planned visit to Beijing this week comes as U.S. concerns grow that China is considering providing military aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine.
AP

BEIJING (AP) — Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus and a close ally of the Russian leader, will visit Beijing this week, China's Foreign Ministry said, as U.S. concerns grow that China is considering providing military aid to Russia.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Lukashenko is due to visit Tuesday through Thursday, but gave no details about his agenda.

Belarus has strongly backed Moscow and allowed its territory to be used as a staging ground for the initial invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Lukashenko has been Belarus' only president since the position was created in 1994, and crushed 2020 protests over his disputed reelection in a vote that the opposition and Western countries regard as fraudulent.

The visit comes as top U.S. officials repeated warnings to China against providing military aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine, saying that would bring heavy consequences.

CIA Director William Burns repeated those earlier statements in an interview due to be broadcast on American channel CBS on Sunday, saying, “We’re confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment."

However, Burns added, “We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment.”

Providing such aid “would be a very risky and unwise bet," he said.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion or even call it that. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

It has accused the U.S. of smearing it over the military aid allegations and reiterated that it seeks only peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Beijing on Friday issued a proposal calling for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed China's involvement -- but said success would depend on actions not words.

The plan released by China’s Foreign Ministry mainly reiterated long-held positions, and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely broker given its close ties to Russia and unwavering stance over the conflict.

However, some observers warned that Ukraine and its allies need to tread carefully, saying that rejection of what China sees as its peace overture could move Beijing closer toward providing arms to Russia instead.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is believed to be preparing to visit Russia sometime in the coming months.

Related

RussiaChinaUkraine xi jinpingMoscow
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community