Bella Hadid Just Gave Herself Some New Quarantine Bangs. See For Yourself.

For example, her version includes horseback riding, sunbathing and successfully giving herself these fringed bangs over the weekend.

Hadid revealed the new ’do in an Instagram Story, a big change from the tousled bob she posted just a few days prior.

It prompted many followers to have this initial thought:

If Bella Hadid can cut her own bangs, I can cut my own bangs. — Salma (@salmanellla) April 20, 2020

Sure, bang trims are generally lower risk than giving yourself a more complex haircut ― but that’s if you already had bangs. Hadid gave herself completely new bangs. A risky move, to be sure.