Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Nose Job She Got At 14

Bella Hadid opened up about getting plastic surgery as a teenager, telling Vogue it’s something she now regrets.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” said Hadid, who covers Vogue’s April issue in a John Galliano draped top and jeans. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Advertisement

Although the 25-year-old admitted to a nose job, she denied she’s done anything else.

Ethan James Green photographs Bella Hadid for Vogue's April issue. Ethan James Green

“People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” Hadid said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

“Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape!” the supermodel added. “The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Hadid, in a 2018 interview with InStyle magazine, denied having any cosmetic surgery on her face.

Advertisement

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she said at the time. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid attend the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Nov. 13, 2017 in New York City. Noam Galai via Getty Images

Hadid also revealed to Vogue that she’s struggled with comparisons to her older sister, Gigi Hadid, who’s also a model.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” Hadid told the magazine. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

“I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress,” she said.

Advertisement