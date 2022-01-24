Bella Hadid Explains Why She 'Doesn't Feel The Need' To Drink Alcohol

Bella Hadid is getting candid about her decision to stop drinking.
“I have done my fair share of drinking,” the supermodel told InStyle magazine in an article published on Friday. “I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”
Hadid, who was promoting Kin Euphorics, a nonalcoholic drink brand she co-founded, explained further why she doesn’t feel the need to drink.
“I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” she said. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”
Hadid was arrested for DUI in 2014, when she was 17.
According to her mom, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Yolanda Hadid, the court suspended the then-high schooler’s license for a year, put her on six months’ probation, and ordered her to complete 25 hours of community service and attend 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Yolanda Hadid found out about her daughter’s arrest on an episode of the reality show, and wrote about the experience.
“My ‘what if’ button went from zero to 10 in a split second, because my greatest fear is to lose any of my children in a car accident the way I lost my father when I was only seven years old,” Hadid wrote at the time in a blog for Bravo. “I decided to take her phone away, make her pay for her own lawyer bills from her savings, and we sold her car.”
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.