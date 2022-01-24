Bella Hadid Explains Why She 'Doesn't Feel The Need' To Drink Alcohol

Hadid was arrested for DUI in 2014, when she was 17.

According to her mom, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Yolanda Hadid, the court suspended the then-high schooler’s license for a year, put her on six months’ probation, and ordered her to complete 25 hours of community service and attend 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Yolanda Hadid found out about her daughter’s arrest on an episode of the reality show, and wrote about the experience.

“My ‘what if’ button went from zero to 10 in a split second, because my greatest fear is to lose any of my children in a car accident the way I lost my father when I was only seven years old,” Hadid wrote at the time in a blog for Bravo. “I decided to take her phone away, make her pay for her own lawyer bills from her savings, and we sold her car.”

