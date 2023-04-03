Bella Ramsey confessed her love for an unimaginable breakfast choice, and now everyone on Twitter is itching with curiosity over the controversial a.m. meal.
“The Last of Us” star, who is nonbinary and uses all pronouns, spilled the beans in a resurfaced January interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside their co-star Pedro Pascal, in which Ramsey shared that the last meal she ate was cornflakes “with orange juice instead of milk.”
Gushing over the inconceivable combo, Ramsey added: “It’s so good.”
“There once wasn’t milk that I could drink, there wasn’t oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried orange juice — years ago,” the HBO lead explained.
“And you loved it,” Pascal said before “proudly” revealing with a laugh that his own last bite was toast.
“And I loved it!” Ramsey said, doubling down on their love for the breakfast treat. “And it’s been a thing ever since.”
“How is it on your tummy?” Pascal asked in concern.
Ramsey replied: “Actually fine.”
Twitter users wasted no time at all completely losing their minds over the star’s perplexing admission, with many admitting they would be down to give the combo a try.
But other fans on Twitter just couldn’t bring themselves to try it.
On “The Last of Us,” a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the 2013 survival video game, Ramsey plays Ellie, a teenager who is immune to a Cordyceps fungus that turns people into zombies.
After the disease annihilates the vast majority of the earth’s population, Bella’s immunity becomes a key to the world’s survival.
Last month, Ramsey revealed on “The Jonathan Ross Show” that fans will have to wait quite some time before there’s a second season of the popular horror series.
“It will be a while,” Ramsey told Ross. “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be at the end of 2024, early 2025.”
Season 1 of “The Last of Us” is available for streaming on HBO Max.