Bella Thorne Says She Identifies As Pansexual: 'You Like Beings'

Bella Thorne, who previously identified as bisexual, has come out as pansexual in a new interview.

The “My Own Worst Enemy” and “Big Love” star told “Good Morning America” on Monday that she hadn’t defined herself as pansexual until recently, after “somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.”

“I’m actually pansexual and I didn’t know that,” Thorne, who is currently promoting a new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” said. “You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that.”

“Literally, you like personality,” she continued. “You just like a being.”

At present, Thorne is dating singer Benjamin Mascolo of the Italian music duo Benji & Fede. The pair made the relationship Instagram official last month.

Prior to dating Mascolo, Thorne was in an open relationship with both YouTube personality Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun. Bella and Tana split in February, while she and Mod Sun followed suit in April.

“I like sexy girls, I like sexy guys,” she told “GMA” Monday. “I like sexy in general, you know?”

In June, Thorne made headlines when she posted topless photos of herself online in what she described as an effort to take “my own power back” after a hacker was taunting her with the leaked images.

The photo debacle now behind her, Thorne said she was choosing to focus on creative endeavors ― namely, writing and directing ― moving forward.

“That’s definitely when I feel most happy when I do,” she said. “So I feel I have to go more towards that, cause I like … I like being happy.”