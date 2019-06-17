Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Damn Topless Photos To Thwart Hacker

Actress Bella Thorne posted topless photos of herself that she said a hacker was using to taunt her, saying she wanted to take “my own power back.”

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes,” Thorne, 21, wrote on Twitter Saturday alongside screenshots of text messages with someone she said had hacked the images last week. “I feel gross. I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

She added in an apparent message to her tormentor: “I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.”

Thorne, a former Disney Channel star and “Famous in Love” and “Duff” actress, told the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday hat she was trying to stay calm because she believes whoever is taunting her “sounds like he’s 17.”

“As much as I’m so angry ... I don’t want some 17 year old’s whole life ruined because he wasn’t thinking straight,” she said.

Thorne said the hacker also showed her nude photos of other celebrities.

It’s been a bad time for Thorne. She recently broke up with rapper Mod Sun and has been trading jabs with him on Twitter.

In 2014, nude photos of scores of celebrities — almost all of them women — were leaked online after they were hacked from iCloud accounts. Five hackers were nabbed and sent to prison for terms ranging from eight to 34 months.

One of the most outspoken victims was Jennifer Lawrence, who called the hacking operation a “sex crime.”

“There’s not one person in the world that’s not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”