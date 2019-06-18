Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg Over 'Sick' Response To Nude Photos Hack

Bella Thorne was livid on Tuesday after “View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized her for taking nude photos of herself.

A hacker had threatened to blackmail Thorne by going public with nude photos of her, so Thorne posted the topless images of herself to her Twitter account on Saturday, arguing that it was her decision to share the images.

“U DON’T GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME,” she wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.

On Monday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show “The View,” Goldberg criticized Thorne for taking the photographs in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself,” Goldberg said. “If you don’t know this in 2019, that this is an issue, I’m sorry ... You cannot be surprised if someone’s hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone.”

Thorne had three words for Goldberg. “Shame on you,” she said over and over in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. “I just want to say that me watching this video made me feel really bad about myself ... You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”

The star then said she was going to cancel an upcoming interview on “The View,” because she didn’t want to feel “beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.”

@bellathorne Fuck everyone who blame girls for what happens to them, y’all can take nudes, dance and dress the way YOU want. Your body is a work of art and it’s YOUR chose to share it or not. Stay strong my bb i lovr you. ❤️❤️ Our society’s fucked up. pic.twitter.com/BQMDVVis6y — dean. (@7x77am) June 18, 2019

In a letter posted to her Instagram Stories, Thorne said it was “sick and disgusting” for Goldberg to blame girls for taking photos in the first place, and that she hoped the co-host would change her point of view since young girls watch her show.

“So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy?.. I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo.”

Take a look at Thorne’s response in the video above, and Goldberg’s reaction in the video below.