Pregnancy can be many things: exciting, nerve-racking, magical and sometimes itchy. If your stretch marks have been dry and irritated or the skin on your growing middle feels really tight and uncomfortable, you may benefit from spending a few minutes under a belly sheet mask. It’s like a facial sheet mask for your stomach, meant for hydrating and soothing your skin, and it’s the perfect way to get some much-needed “you” time before the baby comes.

From plant-based belly masks made with aloe to Korean beauty belly masks with hyaluronic acid, there are all sorts of belly masks. Apply it to a dry, clean belly as you recline for the time stated on the package. Throw it on after a bath or shower to really hydrate your skin or use it to cool down on a hot day to stop any itchy dryness.

To find your perfect mask, you’ll want to read all the ingredients to ensure it will work for your skin. Some even come in different sizes to grow with you during your pregnancy. For each mask, we’ve listed the main ingredients, sizes and reviews from other belly mask lovers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.