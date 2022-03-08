Exes Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Get Steamy In Now Very Awkward 'Deep Water' Trailer

Ana de Armas stars in "Deep Water." Hulu

Firmly set in a pre-Bennifer era, before the former real-life couple’s split in 2021 after nearly a year together, the psychosexual thriller sees Affleck and de Armas play a married couple who get off by roping unsuspecting fellow hots (“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi and Finn Wittrock of “American Horror Story”) into their deadly mind games.

Directed by Adrian Lyne, the master of the erotic thriller who’s returning to the genre for his first film in 20 years, and written by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and Zach Helm, “Deep Water” promises to be as abundantly cursed as it is horny.

The film is, of course, the project that birthed BenAna ― Affleck and de Armas’ couple name ― as the two first met on the set of the film before a torrid romance that ended months before the Oscar-winning director reunited with his current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

In the trailer, Affleck’s character seems more than keen to see his onscreen wife carry on extramarital activities within full view, despite ample warnings and a parade of red flags.

“She’s different,” he tells his friends, played by Lil Rel Howery and Dash Mihok. “That’s what I like about her.”

But things eventually get pushed a bit too far, with their psychosexual affairs racking up quite a body count and the two colliding for what we imagine will amount to a “Gone Girl”-ish twist ending.

The film originally was set to hit theaters last year. But after multiple COVID-related delays, it was abruptly pulled from Disney’s theatrical release schedule ― presumably much to the relief of the two leads, who surely didn’t want to suffer through an extremely uncomfortable press tour.

“Deep Water” will instead exclusively premiere on Hulu on March 18.