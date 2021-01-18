Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Split After Nearly A Year Of Paparazzi Walks

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” a separate source added. “They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The stars, who tellingly haven’t been photographed together in recent months, first met while filming the upcoming erotic thriller “Deep Water” in New Orleans back in 2019.

Their onscreen chemistry blossomed into a full-blown offscreen romance with the two vacationing abroad together in de Armas’ home country of Cuba in March 2020, followed by a quick stop in Costa Rica.