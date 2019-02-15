Ben Affleck Explains His Batman Retirement And Sniffs Matt Damon's Thong

Ben Affleck said “it was time to let someone else take a shot” at playing Batman, explaining his recently confirmed retirement from the superhero role on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

But the momentous occasion wasn’t going to be honored with a mere talk-show interview.

It required showmanship, like Guillermo appearing in a Robin costume to present Affleck’s retired Batman cape, and Affleck sniffing a thong worn by pal Matt Damon when he played Liberace’s boyfriend in “Behind the Candelabra.”

Wait, what?

Watch above, and let the no-longer Dark Knight enlighten you.