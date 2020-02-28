'Ben Affleck' Dancing In Viral Video Isn't Ben Affleck But He Should Be

A viral video of a Ben Affleck-lookalike dancing seemed to have some Instagram viewers believing it was the Batman actor himself.

Celebrity gossip site The Shade Room posted a clip Thursday of the doppelganger rocking out with the Virginia State University marching band. It added the caption: “What in the Ben Affleck 😩 Manss been waiting on this moment his whole life.”

The site tagged Jason Harper, the Fox 49 news anchor in Charlotte, North Carolina, who actually appears in the video with his Fornite-style moves, but some viewers cheered on “The Way Back” star anyway.

“Get it BENNNNN🔥🔥🔥😂,” one commenter posted.

“Ben is a whole MOOD in these streets 😂😂,” wrote another.

“Good for him!” chirped another.

Several commenters spoiled the party by repeatedly noting that it is NOT Affleck. But wouldn’t it be a better world if it were?