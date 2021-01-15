“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously,” he admitted. “I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen [Garner] and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

In the same interview, Affleck said that getting divorced from Garner was “the biggest regret of my life.”

The two, who share three children, announced their separation in 2015 before officially divorcing in 2018.