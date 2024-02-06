Ben Affleck Spoofs 'Sad Affleck' Discourse In A New Dunkin' Ad

Ben Affleck has found a playful and creative way to embrace his “Sad Affleck” persona, with a little help from TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.
The “Argo” actor is featured in a new Dunkin’ campaign, the first installment of which debuted during Sunday’s Grammy Awards. In it, he envisions himself as a global pop star ― a knowing wink at his wife, Jennifer Lopez ― and enlists D’Amelio to help him master a few dance moves.
The commercial kicks off with a news report declaring Affleck the “boredest man in the world” alongside of photo of him and Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Though his efforts to break into music seem to leave much to be desired, he remains determined by the ad’s conclusion.
“They tell you you’re no good. You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star?” Affleck proclaims in an exaggerated Massachusetts accent.
After advising viewers never to “underestimate Boston,” he adds, “this is me now” before a tagline proclaims: “To be continued.”
His parting words are yet another cheeky allusion to Lopez, whose forthcoming album is titled “This Is Me... Now.”
Watch Ben Affleck and Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ commercial below.
Affleck’s resting sad face became a hot topic in 2016, when a parody video of a press junket interview with Affleck and his “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” co-star, Henry Cavill, went viral.
As the Dunkin’ ad points out, it came under media scrutiny once again following last year’s Grammys, when he appeared to be less than impressed by the starry ceremony. Recent paparazzi shots have shown the actor making a Dunkin’ run without a cheery disposition, too.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes last month, however, Lopez laughed off much of the discourse.
“Ben is doing alright,” she insisted. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you.”
When asked about how Affleck himself felt about the ongoing analysis of his facial expressions, Lopez said he was nonplussed.
“He is like, ‘I’m chilling.’ I don’t understand what people are pressed for,” she said.