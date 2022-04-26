Ben Affleck Reacts To 'Selling Sunset' Star's Claim They Matched On Dating App

Newly engaged Ben Affleck is shutting down rumors of an app-based flirtation with Netflix star Emma Hernan.

One of the most buzzed-about moments on the latest season of “Selling Sunset” appears in Episode 5, when Hernan claims that she and Affleck matched on the exclusive dating app Raya.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” said Hernan, a Los Angeles real estate agent and former model. “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times.”

Moments later, Hernan’s co-star Chrishell Strause jokes that her pal could have “foiled Bennifer,” alluding to Affleck’s relationship with fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Hernan, however, shrugs off that suggestion, noting that the exchange took place before the two actors rekindled their romance last year. Still, she went on to note that she and Affleck are both originally from Boston.

“So that was his opening pick-up line,” she added.

A representative for Affleck, however, quashed Hernan’s claim in a statement sent to People and other outlets.

"Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” the statement read.

In an appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop” that aired Monday, Hernan clarified her original claim somewhat, noting it had been “blown out of proportion.”

“It was not recent. This was 2019,” she said. “I think on the show, you didn’t see the time frame and it just seemed worse, and it was literally the smallest thing. End of story.”

While Affleck may not be currently active on Raya, the actor previously appeared to confirm that he used dating apps when he was single.

