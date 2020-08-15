Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Ben Affleck has shared glimpses into his experience as a dad in various interviews over the years.

Ben Affleck is open about his approach to parenthood.

The actor has three children ― 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel ― with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Since becoming a dad in 2005, he’s shared glimpses into his experience, from his struggles with his children to co-parenting after divorce.

In honor of his 48th birthday on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 13 quotes about fatherhood from Affleck.

On The Role Of Dads

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms, and that’s really the central preoccupation of my life, the focus of my life. It’s what I love doing. It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

On Doing His Best

“I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”

On How Fatherhood Changed Him

“Fatherhood has made me more sensitive and probably more caring, in a way. I always thought I was a caring guy, but it has made me feel things more acutely.”

On The Magic Of Family

“Family is a wonderful thing, but it doesn’t mean you can’t do other stuff in your life. In fact, having a family makes whatever other thing you have that much richer. If it was just me, I’d be home alone and think, ‘Well, something good happened at work,’ but it’s much nicer to share it with people you love.”

On Sharing His Struggles With His Kids

“Kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth. Kids, if you’re honest and open with them, can forgive failings and setbacks, and they want to love you and respect you. That’s my approach to fatherhood. I’ve talked to my kids pretty honestly about tough times. I try to be honest with them and say the most important thing is to be open and honest about how you’re feeling and when you’re not feeling good, to say this is difficult for me and to reach out to their parent and teachers.”

On His Ex-Wife

“Of course, she’s wonderful. [When] somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re gonna be the most important, central person in your life.”

On Parenting Fears

“I think we all like to see ourselves as good dads, but there’s also that fear, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be like my father,’ or, ‘I hope my kid doesn’t turn out like me.’ You know, I have those feelings too. So the key is optimism.”

On Setting An Example

“Kids, they see what you do. They don’t listen to what you say, and it means that I have to hold myself to account, in a way, that I think is really good.”

On Raising 3 Kids

“It’s wonderful. You have your heart outside your body as they say. I have these three amazing kids. They’re a little bit of maniacs ― they fight and torture each other.”

On The Power Of Parenthood

“It also makes all of the things that are bullshit and that you hoped you wouldn’t care about, well, you actually stop caring about them. I find forgiveness to be really healthy.”

On Co-Parenting

“I’m very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.”

On How His Kids Inspired Him To Give Back

“I think most people are empathetic and see people who are struggling and are responsive to that, but for me having my own children definitely added to that sense of global responsibility and made me feel even more for other people’s suffering.”

On Accepting Imperfection