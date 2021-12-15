Ben Affleck Says He Drank Because He Felt 'Trapped' In Jennifer Garner Marriage

Ben Affleck, who has sought help for alcoholism multiple times over his acting career, said Tuesday he’d still be struggling to get sober if he had remained in a marriage “that didn’t work” with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (Listen to audio clips below.)

“I’d probably still be drinking,” he said in a much-criticized interview on The Howard Stern Show shared by Access. “It’s part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I was trapped.”

“I was like ’I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?” he added, per People. “What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Affleck, who went to rehab in 2001, 2017 and 2018 ― driven to a facility by Garner in the latter instance years after their separation and following an intervention staged by her ― noted that the marriage had hit a dead end for both parties.

“The truth was we took our time, we made the decision ... we grew apart,” he said. “We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens. She’s somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn’t be married to any longer. ... Ultimately we we tried, we tried, we tried, because we had kids.”

Garner’s reps didn’t immediately reply to a HuffPost request for comment. But some observers on the internet found “The Tender Bar” actor’s remarks to be insensitive and egregiously casting blame on Garner. New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan wrote that Affleck gave “the cruelest post-divorce interview since Brad Pitt blamed ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, in Parade magazine, for his deep unhappiness and subsequent affair with Angelina Jolie.”

