Ben Affleck Said The Sweetest Thing About Jennifer Garner On Mother's Day

Like nearly everyone else on Mother’s Day, Ben Affleck paid tribute to his mom on Instagram. Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife and the mother to his three kids, also got a sweet shoutout.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” he wrote, alongside a shot of Garner and Christine on a walk and a childhood pic of the actor with his mom as a little boy.

Garner and Affleck, who finalized their divorce last year after 10 years of marriage, have three kids together: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

The “Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice” star said he’d be donating to two charities in his mom and Garner’s honor: Cut50’s Dignity for Incarcerated Woman campaign and National Bail Out.

The former is “a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer,” while National Bail Out “works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention,” Affleck explained.

No word if Affleck was present for his ex’s adorable annual Mother’s Day photo tradition: While chatting with People at a Mother’s Day event put on by Shutterfly and Baby2Baby last week, Garner said that every year, all three of her children sit on her lap to pose for a group photo for the holiday.

The photo’s gotten increasingly cramped and “hilarious” as the kids have gotten bigger.

“It used to be that [they] could fit, and now we just have to stack them and it’s a disaster,” she joked. “They’re like, ‘Mom, when we’re 24, 21 and 18, we are sitting on your lap.’ And I’m like, ‘Great, I’ll keep my bone density up. That’s my part of the equation.’”

The day before Mother’s Day, Garner joined Affleck and his mom on the sidelines of one of the kid’s soccer games in Los Angeles.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner at their kids’ soccer game in LA on Saturday, May 11.

The amicable exes are often photographed together at games and school drop-offs. A few months ago, Affleck told “Today” show host Hoda Kotb that it’s easy to co-parent with a mom as great as Garner.

“I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” the Oscar winner said.