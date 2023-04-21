Ben Affleck Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change This 1 Thing About Him

Ben Affleck recently admitted that he does one thing that might be a pet peeve for Jennifer Lopez.

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” host Barrymore asked Affleck what his superstar wife would change about him if she could, and the actor responded that Lopez probably thinks he’s a bit long-winded.

“She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on and on and on... I talk a lot, and I talk in circles.”

“She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at a March 27 premiere for "Air" in Los Angeles. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

When Affleck is not sharing self-deprecating quips about his relationship with Lopez, he’s gushing about the support he receives from her.

Last month, he told Entertainment Tonight that he credits the singer and actor for guiding him in his filmmaking process for “Air,” the new movie about Nike and Michael Jordan that he directed and stars in.

“She’s brilliant,” Affleck said about Lopez. “And [she] helps me in every conceivable way.”

“Air,” which also stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker, was released earlier this month.

Affleck has recently spoken about another one of his famous relationships: his longtime friendship with Damon, who is also his former roommate.

The “Air” director told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” earlier this month that Damon is a “beautiful” and “brilliant guy” but was a bad roommate.