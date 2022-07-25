Ben Affleck Is Seen Napping, Kissing And Crying On Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez

The City of Love has become the City of Bennifer after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jetted off to Paris on the heels of their surprise Las Vegas wedding last weekend.

Naturally, their presence in the French capital since Thursday evening has attracted considerable fanfare and paparazzi attention, as they’ve taken in the sights with their children in tow for a romantic summer getaway.

But where Affleck goes, the memes naturally follow.

And so, much to the delight of everyone on the internet, the Oscar winner has been photographed in a variety of states, including eyes wide shut and mouth agape, as he appeared to take a nap during the couple’s two-hour private tour of the river Seine.

In photos taken presumably from the shore, Affleck, who is presumably missing his regular infusion of Dunkin’ coffee, snoozes with his feet propped up on the railing of the vessel, which People noted is a 71-foot teak “gentleman’s yacht” from the 1950s.

A very much awake Affleck can be seen in other photos from the outing with Lopez, which he enjoyed with her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and his daughters with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Ben Affleck takes a cruise on the River Seine on July 23, 2022 in Paris. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez photographed on the cruise with her new husband Affleck. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck were also spotted kissing on a park bench for more than two hours, per People, which quoted an unnamed source remarking that they looked “like two teens” and were “very loving, very attentive.”

The post-wedding vacation happened to coincide with Lopez’s 53rd birthday on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the couple enjoyed an Eiffel Tower-adjacent dinner at Girafe restaurant, where Affleck appeared to become emotional in photos obtained by TMZ.

During one tender moment, Lopez seemingly consoled the teary actor and pulled him close to her face.

The meal ended with the “Marry Me” star reportedly releasing a turquoise balloon they brought to the seafood eatery and had tied to their table, for some reason.

Affleck snapped photos to commemorate the moment, which we can only assume will end up on his not-so-secret Instagram account.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

The couple, who rekindled their relationship after first dating in the early 2000s, have much to celebrate after tying the knot nearly 20 years after calling off their original engagement.

The newlyweds reportedly have a second ceremony in the works for friends and family that will take place in the coming weeks at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, which was where they planned to wed the first time around.

“Jen and Ben are still planning to have a larger celebration soon with family and friends to celebrate their love in a bigger way,” an unnamed source told “Entertainment Tonight.”

