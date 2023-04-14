Ben Affleck Calls Matt Damon 'A Beautiful Guy' But A Horrible Roommate

Ben Affleck is keeping it real about what he really thinks about longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

During an interview Thursday night with James Corden, Affleck admitted that Damon is “a beautiful guy,” but added, “I would not suggest living with him.”

Affleck and Damon lived together with Affleck’s brother, Casey, in the early years of their showbiz careers and he found Damon’s cohabitation skills wanting.

“Matt’s never paid a bill to this day, that I know of,” Affleck said. “We’re like, ‘Why are the lights not working?’, and that’s because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity.”

Affleck also needled Damon’s ability to “block things out” — such as “the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away.”

Affleck said he and his brother got so sick of “cleaning up” after Damon that they tried to force him to help with chores by purposely not cleaning their apartment for two weeks.

“We’re just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, ‘God, I’m covered in garbage,’” Affleck said.

However, their “strike” didn’t work as intended.

“Came home one day, me and him [Casey], Matt’s there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the ’92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage,” he said. “Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there’s maggots.”

“And we were like, ‘We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you,’” he added. “He just was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on, fellas?’”

Affleck said living with Damon is why he respects Luciana Damon, the actor’s wife. “There’s a place for you in heaven,” Affleck said.

Affleck and Damon aren’t roommates any more, but they are still collaborators. Their latest film, “Air,” is in theaters now.

