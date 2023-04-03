Ben Affleck Scorches Matt Damon's Wordle Obsession With A Best-Buddy Burn

There’s no burn like a bestie burn. (Watch the video below.)

Ben Affleck, who’s been friends with Matt Damon for more than 40 years and shares an Oscar victory with him, put his pal in his place on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Monday.

Clarkson asked the “Air” co-stars about their celebrity Wordle group with Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman. Affleck chimed in that he had been “velvet-roped” by Damon from participating with them in the popular word game, which is now owned by The New York Times.

Damon perhaps over-explained the Wordle spinoffs they played, prompting Affleck to snap: “All right, Will Hunting.”

The jab cracked up Kelly Clarkson and another “Air” guest, Chris Tucker.