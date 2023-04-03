What's Hot

Snoop Dogg's Surprise Elbow Move Leaves Fans In Awe At WrestleMania

Tennessee Native Claps Back Against Anti-Drag Laws With Iconic Performance

Russia Blames Ukraine For Bomb That Killed Military Blogger

I Thought I'd Found A Trans-Affirming Therapist. What Happened At Our First Session Shocked Me.

John Oliver Exposes NYC Mayor Eric Adams' 'Weird Stance' On Solitary Confinement

Usher Plays Absolutely Brutal April Fools' Trick On Fans At Festival

News Outlets Ask Judge To Allow Cameras Into Trump's Arraignment

Bill Barr Says Trump Taking The Stand Is A Very Bad Idea: 'Lacks All Self-Control'

Finland To Join NATO Military Alliance This Week, Chief Says

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Jury Selection Starts In Trial Of Idaho ‘Doomsday’ Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths

EntertainmentBen AffleckMatt Damonwordle

Ben Affleck Scorches Matt Damon's Wordle Obsession With A Best-Buddy Burn

The "Air" co-stars were discussing the popular word game when Affleck zinged him for talking a tad too much about it.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

There’s no burn like a bestie burn. (Watch the video below.)

Ben Affleck, who’s been friends with Matt Damon for more than 40 years and shares an Oscar victory with him, put his pal in his place on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Monday.

Clarkson asked the “Air” co-stars about their celebrity Wordle group with Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman. Affleck chimed in that he had been “velvet-roped” by Damon from participating with them in the popular word game, which is now owned by The New York Times.

Damon perhaps over-explained the Wordle spinoffs they played, prompting Affleck to snap: “All right, Will Hunting.”

The jab cracked up Kelly Clarkson and another “Air” guest, Chris Tucker.

Damon, of course, played the janitor genius Will Hunting in “Good Will Hunting” while Affleck played his pal. They co-wrote the movie and won a screenwriting Academy Award in 1998.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community