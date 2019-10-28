Ben Affleck Comments On His Sobriety After Halloween Party 'Slip'

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote, thanking his family, friends and colleagues for their ongoing support.

“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment,” Affleck said, adding, “I am fighting for myself and my family.”