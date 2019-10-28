Ben Affleck Comments On His Sobriety After Halloween Party 'Slip'

Ben Affleck spoke to a reporter about his sobriety on Sunday after the actor appeared to be inebriated at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles the night prior.
The “Triple Frontier” star spoke to TMZ about his “slip” and told the cameraman, “You know, it happens.”
“It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” Affleck said. A rep for Affleck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
On Saturday, TMZ cameras captured the actor ― who was wearing a mask and a suit ― stumble outside the La Peer Hotel where the masquerade was held before getting into a car with an unnamed woman.
Prior to the event, Affleck posted on social media about being in “recovery for over a year.” He added that he was donating to the Midnight Mission organization, which provides drug and alcohol recovery services to Los Angeles’ homeless population.
“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” he wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”
Affleck, who has been candid about his trips to rehab and battle with addiction over the years, spoke out last year about completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center.
“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote, thanking his family, friends and colleagues for their ongoing support.
“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment,” Affleck said, adding, “I am fighting for myself and my family.”
Last August, Affleck’s estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, was pictured driving the actor to a rehab center in Malibu after what appeared to be a public intervention. He previously sought treatment in 2017 and 2001.