It's Time To Examine Ben Affleck's Style Evolution

The actor's dating life may have come full circle, but his sartorial sense is still evolving.

With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together, the latest celebrity headlines have us feeling like it’s 2003. In response to 2021 snaps of the rekindled Bennifer, people are getting nostalgic and looking back at throwback photos of the couple.

In addition to the romantic gazes and J. Lo’s early 2000s fashion, we can’t help but notice that Affleck has also undergone quite a transformation when it comes to his style ― or at least his tailoring.

In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 55 photos that show Affleck’s style evolution from budding actor and writer to Hollywood mogul.

1993
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Affleck and Vanessa Lee Evigan at an NBC press event for "Against the Grain" in 1993.
1997
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Affleck with Cheyenne Rothman at the "Chasing Amy" Los Angeles premiere in 1997.
1997
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Affleck with Matt Damon and Minnie Driver at the AFI Benefit Premiere of "Good Will Hunting."
1998
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Affleck and his mother, Chris, at the 1998 Miramax Films Pre-Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
1998
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Affleck and Damon after winning Oscars for "Good Will Hunting."
1998
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow at Los Angeles International Airport.
1999
Brenda Chase via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "Dogma."
1999
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."
2000
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Affleck at the "Reindeer Games" premiere in Los Angeles.
2000
Chris Weeks via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "Gone in 60 Seconds."
2001
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Affleck at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood in 2001.
2001
MIKE NELSON via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "Pearl Harbor."
2001
Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images
Affleck and Damon at Damon's birthday party.
2002
Mel Bouzad via Getty Images
Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Barefoot restaurant in Beverly Hills.
2002
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Affleck and Lopez at the "Maid In Manhattan" premiere in New York City.
2003
Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images
Affleck in New York City.
2003
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
Affleck and Lopez at a Lakers game.
2003
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Affleck and Lopez at the "Gigli" premiere.
2004
Dave Benett via Getty Images
Affleck at a screening of "Paycheck" in London.
2005
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "The Kid & I" in Los Angeles.
2006
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Affleck and Damon at the premiere of "Feast" in Las Vegas.
2006
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Affleck at the GQ Man of the Year Awards.
2007
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "Catch And Release."
2007
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Affleck at a celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas.
2008
Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
Affleck at the same celebrity poker tournament a year later.
2009
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "He's Just Not That Into You."
2010
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Affleck and Rebecca Hall during the 67th Venice International Film Festival.
2010
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
Affleck at a photocall for "The Town" during the Venice International Film Festival.
2010
Phillip Massey via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "The Town" in Dublin.
2011
Toby Canham via Getty Images
Affleck at the BAFTA Los Angeles 17th Annual Awards Season Tea Party.
2011
GVK/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2011.
2011
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Affleck and Jennifer Garner in Brentwood in 2011.
2012
Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
Affleck at an "Argo" photocall at in Rome.
2012
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
Affleck at a "Good Morning America" taping in New York City.
2012
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
Affleck at the Artois Awards in Beverly Hills.
2012
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Affleck at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles.
2013
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
Affleck and Garner at the Academy Awards in 2013.
2014
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Affleck and Garner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood.
2014
Patricia Schlein/Star Max via Getty Images
Affleck in New York City.
2015
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Affleck at a presentation of "The Leisure Class" in Los Angeles.
2016
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Affleck at the European premiere of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in London.
2016
Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
Affleck at the Film Independent NYC Live Read.
2016
Barry King via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "The Accountant" in Hollywood.
2017
VCG via Getty Images
Affleck at the Beijing "Justice League" premiere.
2017
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Affleck at a "Justice League" photocall in London.
2018
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck in Los Angeles.
2019
Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images
Affleck at the "Triple Frontier" premiere in Madrid.
2019
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck in Los Angeles.
2020
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck at the premiere of "The Way Back" in Los Angeles.
2020
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Affleck at SiriusXM Hollywood Studios.
2020
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck and Ana de Armas in Los Angeles.
2021
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck in Los Angeles.
2021
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Affleck with Jimmy Kimmel during "Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World" in Inglewood.
2021
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck in Los Angeles.
2021
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Affleck in Los Angeles.
