With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together, the latest celebrity headlines have us feeling like it’s 2003. In response to 2021 snaps of the rekindled Bennifer, people are getting nostalgic and looking back at throwback photos of the couple.
In addition to the romantic gazes and J. Lo’s early 2000s fashion, we can’t help but notice that Affleck has also undergone quite a transformation when it comes to his style ― or at least his tailoring.
In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 55 photos that show Affleck’s style evolution from budding actor and writer to Hollywood mogul.
1993
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
1997
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
1997
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
1998
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
1998
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
1998
Ron Galella via Getty Images
1999
Brenda Chase via Getty Images
1999
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
2000
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
2000
Chris Weeks via Getty Images
2001
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
2001
MIKE NELSON via Getty Images
2001
Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images
2002
Mel Bouzad via Getty Images
2002
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
2003
Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images
2003
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
2003
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
2004
Dave Benett via Getty Images
2005
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
2006
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
2006
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
2007
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
2007
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
2008
Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
2009
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
2010
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
2010
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
2010
Phillip Massey via Getty Images
2011
Toby Canham via Getty Images
2011
GVK/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2011
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
2012
Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
2012
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
2012
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
2012
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
2013
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
2014
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
2014
Patricia Schlein/Star Max via Getty Images
2015
Michael Tran via Getty Images
2016
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
2016
Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
2016
Barry King via Getty Images
2017
VCG via Getty Images
2017
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
2018
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2019
Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images
2019
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2020
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2020
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
2020
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2021
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2021
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
2021
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2021
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images