NEW FLAVOR ALERT! 🍦 Introducing Justice ReMix'd, a new Limited Batch flavor! We've partnered with @adv_project to churn up a flavor to support criminal justice reform and an end to structural racism in our broken criminal legal system. Find it near you: https://t.co/HWkZOdRYVt pic.twitter.com/JrybfmeY40

On its website, Ben and Jerry’s highlighted its partnership with the Advancement Project, a civil rights organization that tackles inequality and works towards systemic change on the issues of democracy, voting rights and access to justice. Together, the partners aim to close The Workhouse jail, a St. Louis facility where hundreds of people who haven’t been convicted of a crime are held because they can’t afford to pay bail. Although Blacks make up less than half of the city’s population, 90% of those incarcerated at The Workhouse are Black.