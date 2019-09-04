What does justice taste like?
Ben & Jerry’s reckons it’s a blend of cinnamon and chocolate ice cream, mixed with cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies.
The brand launched “Justice Remix’d” on Tuesday:
On its website, Ben and Jerry’s highlighted its partnership with the Advancement Project, a civil rights organization that tackles inequality and works towards systemic change on the issues of democracy, voting rights and access to justice. Together, the partners aim to close The Workhouse jail, a St. Louis facility where hundreds of people who haven’t been convicted of a crime are held because they can’t afford to pay bail. Although Blacks make up less than half of the city’s population, 90% of those incarcerated at The Workhouse are Black.
A portion of the proceeds from the new, limited-edition ice cream will go towards the Advancement Project’s work in criminal justice reform, a media release stated.
Last month, Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen threw his weight behind Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders with a limited-edition “Bernie’s Back!” flavor.