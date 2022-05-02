Throwing freakishly hard isn’t a guarantee that pitcher Ben Joyce will make the major leagues, but it has granted him internet fame while he tries to get there.

On Sunday against Auburn University, the University of Tennessee fireballer uncorked what is said to be the fastest pitch in college baseball. Ever. (Watch the video below.)

The ball topped out at 105.5 miles an hour.

The university explained Monday on Twitter that while the stadium’s radar clocked 104, the team’s Yakkertech system recorded 105.5.

For everyone asking, this was the Ben Joyce pitch that was clocked at 105.5 mph on our @Yakkertech system. As you'll hear in the clip, the stadium gun registered it at 104 mph. Unreal stuff.#GBO // #Gas pic.twitter.com/wQfgp1H6HA — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 2, 2022

The Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman reportedly threw a 106-mile-an-hour pitch earlier in his career, but that has since been questioned. Still, Joyce is in some fast company.

He has been making news for his velocity all season, and he’s getting the job done, too. He got the victory in four innings of relief on Sunday and now has a minuscule .86 ERA in 19 appearances, striking out 38 in 21 innings.

One website called Joyce “the most electric arm” among the 2022 Major League Baseball draft prospects.