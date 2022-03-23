University of Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce might have the hottest heat around.

In a viral video posted by “Pitching Ninja” Rob Friedman this week, Joyce throws so hard it almost isn’t fair. (Watch it below.)

Joyce closed out South Carolina on March 20 with pitches clocking in at 102, 103 and 104 mph. The latter is “believed to be the fastest pitch ever in the college game,” USA Today’s For the Win wrote.

The blazing speed made his 91 mph change-up look slow.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound redshirt junior has yet to allow a run in 10 appearances, striking out 10.

Not bad for a guy who sat out all of last season after undergoing a “Tommy John” arm-tendon replacement in 2020. Joyce’s twin brother, Zach, had the same surgery but it ended his career, according to MLB.com.

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello marveled at Ben Joyce’s velocity as he overpowers NCAA hitters.

“He is an abnormal kid with an abnormal work ethic and fortunately he has been blessed with abnormal stuff, too,” he told the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Facing Ben Joyce...an At Bat from Hell. 🔥



102mph, 103mph & 104mph Fastballs.

91mph Changeup.

102mph Fastball (for the K). pic.twitter.com/PCtnTEtU5G — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 20, 2022