Ben Kweller and his wife, Liz Smith Kweller, in 2019. Rick Kern via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller is speaking out following the death of his 16-year-old son, Dorian.

The Grammy nominee’s record label, The Noise Company, announced on Facebook that Dorian, an aspiring musician, died in “a tragic event” Monday night. Variety reported that the teen was killed in a car accident.

Kweller expressed his grief in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” he wrote. “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth.”

The Austin, Texas-based artist went on to praise his son’s musical prowess, calling him “a true poet from the day he started speaking.” He noted that Dorian, who released music under his middle name, Zev, had been gearing up to perform at the South by Southwest festival later this month.

“My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen,” Kweller said. “We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds.”

Kweller and his wife, Liz, are also parents to a 12-year-old son, Judah.

A San Francisco native, Kweller began his recording career in his teens as a member of the post-grunge band, Radish. In 2002, he released “Sha Sha,” his debut album as a solo artist. His fifth studio album, “Go Fly a Kite,” received a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package.

In recent years, Kweller has toured with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Death Cab for Cutie. His most recent album, “Circuit Boredom,” was released in 2020.

By Wednesday afternoon, Kweller’s post had received condolences from a host of his famous pals, including actor Tommy Dorfman and drummer Patrick Carney of the Black Keys.