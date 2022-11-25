Ben Platt celebrated Thanksgiving this year by popping the question.

The star of Netflix’s “The Politician” revealed on Instagram Friday that he and longtime boyfriend Noah Galvin had gotten engaged.

“He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote alongside a series of photos of the proposal, which took place at the Laser Wolf restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Galvin, a fellow actor and singer, echoed those sentiments on his Instagram account, noting: “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

One of the images shared by both men shows a close-up of Galvin’s engagement ring, which was designed by Grace Lee and features an emerald-cut diamond.

Galvin, whose credits include “Booksmart” and “The Real O’Neals,” first confirmed he was in a relationship with Platt in May 2020.

Noah Galvin (left) and Ben Platt at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Interest in the couple’s romance was heightened by their shared professional history. In 2016, Platt originated the title role in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” winning a Tony and a Grammy award. When he left the hit musical in 2017, he was succeeded by Galvin.

Appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2021, Platt explained that he and Galvin had been “friends for five years” and then began dating shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their shared time in self-isolation, he noted, only strengthened their relationship.

In a separate interview with Out magazine that same year, Platt praised Galvin for having “a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that’s happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it.”

Earlier this month, Platt returned to the New York stage in a production of the musical “Parade,” receiving rave reviews. He can currently be seen in the Amazon Prime comedy “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” which also stars Kristen Bell and Allison Janney.

He and Galvin are set to appear in the forthcoming movie “Theater Camp,” a musical comedy they also co-wrote.