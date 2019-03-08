Ben Platt Reminds Us That Love Has No Labels With Powerful New Video

Ben Platt vowed to venture beyond his theatrical roots with his debut solo album, “Sing To Me Instead” — and based on his gospel-tinged new song, it’s safe to say he’s succeeded.

The star of “Pitch Perfect” and Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” unveiled the video for “Temporary Love” on Billboard Friday. Directed by Nick Lieberman, the clip shows scenes of Platt traversing the rooms of an empty, sun-drenched house intercut with images of couples of all ages, genders and races sharing tender embraces.

“Temporary Love” is the fourth single from “Sing To Me Instead,” due out March 29. The videos for two early singles, “Bad Habit” and “Ease My Mind,” explored the actor and singer’s love life, tracing an ill-fated romance with a male love interest (played by Charlie Carver).

Citing Adele, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell as influences, Platt vowed to delve into personal territory on the album.

“The first seven or eight tracks are a lot of different snapshots of a relationship: the high of meeting someone new and getting completely obsessed, learning you’re not right for someone, breaking up,” he told the Los Angeles Times in February. “The last few songs talk about bigger things. The idea behind it is that someone who had gone through all of these romantic experiences, good and bad, might have a better outlook on bigger questions like mortality and family. That it all allows you to zoom out.”

Though Platt has lately focused on music, he’ll next appear in Netflix’s “The Politician” alongside actresses Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow. This May, he’ll hit the road on the 12-date Sing To Me Instead Tour, with performances in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, among other cities.